Registration underway for Youth Police Academy

A group of Danville-area kids will get to gain valuable hands-on experience with several policing-related activities through the Danville Police Department’s fourth annual Youth Police Academy.

The academy is a 12-day program that begins on June 13 and concludes on June 30, with each day starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. It is open to 25 participants ages 10 through 17 who have an interest in police work. Participants will engage in a variety of activities during the academy, with the last day being a dinner and graduation ceremony.

The program also welcomes up to eight cadets from past years to come back to the academy to serve in leadership roles. Former cadets can apply with Cpl. Sylvia Brooks and will gain valuable leadership skills.

“The program allows the kids to build lasting relationships,” Brooks, the academy’s organizer, said. “Knowing a cop personally reduces the likelihood of someone committing a crime”

The academy will have some flexibility in the pick-up and drop-off times for the cadets this year. This allows cadets whose parents’ work schedules do not align with the academy to still take part.

“This makes it accessible to more participants,” Brooks said. “It also makes it easier on the parents.”

The academy will be held in the new police department building, which is under construction at the former Dan River Mills site in Schoolfield. Parents must provide transportation to and from the academy. To register or for additional information, contact Brooks at 434-797-8898.