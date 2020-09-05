Remaining high, COVID-19 cases reach plateau in Danville, Pittsylvania County; one new death recorded

Under a constantly expanding University of Virginia COVID-19 model, coronavirus cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County have plateaued, meaning rates are steady from week to week with little up or down movement.

As of Saturday, that translated into 167 new cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus from the previous week. The acceleration of cases started in mid-July for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, according to a review of data from the Virginia Department of Health.

This comes after the local health district was listed as a surge area for consecutive weeks in July and August. The latest report, posted online Friday, clarifies that just because an area is no longer classified as having a surge, it doesn't mean growth has stopped.

Surge areas are designated when there's a rapid rise in the caseload. Specifically, the UVa model uses a formula that calculates the weekly increase as at least 2.5 cases per 100,000 people each week. For Danville and Pittsylvania County, that surge occurred in late July and early August. Weekly cases have remained steady since then.

On Saturday, the health department listed 652 total cases in Danville and 833 in Pittsylvania County. A new probable death was recorded for Pittsylvania County, bringing the toll to 21 for the local health district.