Remaining high, COVID-19 cases reach plateau in Danville, Pittsylvania County; one new death recorded

Under a constantly expanding University of Virginia COVID-19 model, coronavirus cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County have plateaued, meaning rates are steady from week to week with little up or down movement.
As of Saturday, that translated into 167 new cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus from the previous week. The acceleration of cases started in mid-July for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, according to a review of data from the Virginia Department of Health.
This comes after the local health district was listed as a surge area for consecutive weeks in July and August. The latest report, posted online Friday, clarifies that just because an area is no longer classified as having a surge, it doesn't mean growth has stopped.
Surge areas are designated when there's a rapid rise in the caseload. Specifically, the UVa model uses a formula that calculates the weekly increase as at least 2.5 cases per 100,000 people each week. For Danville and Pittsylvania County, that surge occurred in late July and early August. Weekly cases have remained steady since then.
On Saturday, the health department listed 652 total cases in Danville and 833 in Pittsylvania County. A new probable death was recorded for Pittsylvania County, bringing the toll to 21 for the local health district.
Friday's UVa report increases its projection of weekly cases for the commonwealth into the fall, described as a "period of change" with new weather patterns and the start of flu season.
The last significant period of such change, according to the report, was when Virginia moved into Phase 3 of loosening restrictions that were put in place in March. That's when a second peak in cases was observed statewide. The upcoming seasonal changes — driving more people inside — are expected to play a similar, if not larger, increase in case, the report outlines.
In addition, the report points to outbreaks at universities as another trend to factor into a prognostication.
These latest projections are based off of two possible scenarios: a 10% or 20% increase on case transmissions after Labor Day. On the low end, the state could see a weekly peak at 10,980 cases for the week ending Oct. 25. The higher scenario puts the that number at 14,131 for the same week. As a comparison, Virginia had about 7,000 cases over the past week.
Models are designed to project what could happen based on current trends. However, they aren't a crystal ball into the future and fluctuate each week.
As of Wednesday, a majority of Sovah Health's 30 COVID-19 patients were located on the Danville campus, the hospital reported. The facility also has a hospital in Martinsville. That's a decrease of five patients from his previous report on Aug. 19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.