Report: As variants and vaccines race, behavior will determine small peak or surge

Even with about 30% of state residents having at least one dose of the vaccine, models now show Virginia is heading toward another peak.

Behavior

The UVa report doesn't mince words about what could happen: The severity of the peak will be driven largely by behavior. The United Kingdom version of the virus "has become or is very close to becoming the predominant strain in Virginia and the U.S.," researchers said.

Models show if residents continue to wear masks and not gather in large groups, a smaller peak may occur in late spring. On the flip side in the worst-case scenario, infections could surge to about 115 new daily cases per 100,000 by the end of June. To put that in comparison, January's peak averaged about 68 cases per 100,000.

Another variant first discovered in October in South Africa is coming onto the radar as a concern. Virginia is one of five states in the southeastern part of the country that has reported more than 20 cases, UVa reports. Together, Virginia and the other states — Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia — account for 59% of the cases of this variant in the nation.

This altered version may be able to slip past vaccines and therapies, the UVa report noted.

Current stats