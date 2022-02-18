Report shows poor health outcomes in Dan River Region

A health equity report shows dismal health statistics in the Dan River Region, with racial disparities playing a role.

The report, titled “Status of Community Health in the Dan River Region: The Health Equity Report 2021,” found high rates of cancer, coronary heart disease and obesity in the region that includes Danville and Pittsylvania County in Southside Virginia as well as Caswell County, North Carolina.

It also showed areas with high populations of minorities especially affected.

“Neighborhoods of color were geo-spatially correlated with higher rates of poverty, lack of insurance and lower health opportunity indices, greater disease morbidity and mortality and higher risk for COVID-19, etc.” the report states.

The study was conducted by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Center for Housing and Community Studies. Center director Stephen Sills, along with analysts Bruce Rich, Meredith DiMattina, Haiyang Su, and research scientist Kenneth Gruber prepared the report.

The report was presented during a virtual Business@Breakfast event held Friday morning by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

According to the report, the white population of the three localities combined makes up 63%, Black people make up 32% of residents, and Hispanic and foreign-born people make up 3.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

The obesity rate in Danville and Pittsylvania County was 37.9% in 2019, the latest year available. The region’s rate exceeded that of Virginia as a whole, which was 31.9%, according to the report.

Prevalence of coronary heart disease ranged from 6.2% to 12.6% in the region encompassing Danville and Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, with the highest figures found in sections of Danville and around Gretna in Pittsylvania County, according to the report.

Cancer rates were 5.5% to 9.6% in the three localities, with the most occurrence in parts of Danville and the northern and northwestern areas of Pittsylvania County, including Gretna and Hurt.

“We have a lot of challenges for sure, and COVID has definitely impacted a lot of this,” said Maggie Richardson, regional coordinator for the Danville chapter of the Health Collaborative, which had requested the study. “All of the challenges people experienced before are just amplified.”

The report also found that 68% of overdoses in Danville were due to suspected opioid use, with the highest numbers of overdoses in communities that include Cedarwood, Withers Park, Country Club West, Schoolfield, Cardinal Village and Druid Hills.

Between December 2019 and June 2021 there were 63 emergency overdose responses where opioids were suspected, which required 80 doses of naloxone to be given, according to the report, citing figures from the Danville Police Department, and 76% of the victims were taken to the hospital.

Victim ages spanned from 18 to 67, though most were between 24 and 35, with an almost equal sex representation between male (54%) and female (46%), the report found.

Poverty rates in Danville and Pittsylvania County and Caswell County ran from 8.3% to 38.6%, with the highest in sections of Danville and Pittsylvania just northeast of Danville, according to the report.

The report not only illustrated Danville, Pittsylvania and Caswell as a region with poor health outcomes, but pinpoints differences in rates among neighborhoods — or Census tracts — within each locality.

“The Census tract data really ought to make our community ask some good questions,” said Julie Brown, director of advanced learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, which is part of the Health Collaborative. “Why are health outcomes different on one side of the street versus the other?”

Transportation also affects ability to access health care and facilities and activities that promote good health. According to the report, 14.3% to 37% of the population in parts of Danville had no personal vehicles.

As for housing, 44.3% of the region’s residents disagreed with the statement that there were affordable housing options for people making at least minimum wage, and 36.4% disagreed with the statement that there was housing in good condition for people to find a decent place to live, according to the report.

Also, 82% of the population gets an annual physical while 61% gets yearly dental care, according to the report.

In the Dan River Region, 79% of African Americans said some groups get better health care, and 30% said they experienced discrimination in health care.

Life expectancy was dismal at 68 to 72.5 years in sections of Danville. The highest rates are in northwestern Pittsylvania County and the northeastern Danville area at 76.3 to 78.7 years.

To help solve the problems, the report recommended increasing participation in current and expanding federal social safety net programs, increasing living-wage jobs, fund affordable renting housing units, explore the feasibility of guaranteed income programs, promote use of Danville’s mass transit system, assist residents in accessing federal insurance programs, create a regional community care network for the uninsured, develop healthy homes criteria and minimum housing standards and other steps.

