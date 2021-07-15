Response rates increase for Pittsylvania County volunteer fire and rescue departments

The agency began offering pay in October due to decreased number of volunteers, said Noah Robbins, a volunteer who has served as the squad’s captain in the past.

The squad had 20-21 volunteers but only five or six were active, Robbins said.

“We decided as a whole, membership and the board of directors, to start hiring people and have paid staff,” he said.

Robbins credits the decision to have paid employees for the drastic increase in the squad’s response rate.

“Nobody wants to do this for free any more like they used to,” he said.

The squad had 16-18 full-time and part-time employees when Robbins was recently captain about two months ago, he said. They work 12- or 24-hour shifts and are paid an average of $14-$17 an hour, depending on their certification, he said. The money comes from billing revenue.

Robbins is one of about five or six volunteers for the Chatham Rescue Squad.

Other agencies

As for other agencies, some saw moderate increases in their response rates, and other high-performing agencies saw barely any change. Tunstall Fire and Rescue maintained the same 99% response rate.