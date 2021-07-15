Response rates increase for Pittsylvania County volunteer fire and rescue departments

The response rate for fire and rescue agencies in Pittsylvania County went up in fiscal year 2021, despite a rise in EMS calls.
County volunteer agencies increased rates of response to calls such as fires and medical emergencies by 14% overall, bringing the response rate among departments up to 89%, according to figures from the county.
Officials credit increased spending toward fire departments from the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, as well as oversight and guidance from the Fire and Rescue Commission and help from the county’s Public Safety Department.
“The Fire and Rescue Commission has helped develop new rules, regulations, and policies that guide all county departments and ensure quality service to our citizens, all while embodying and showcasing our motto: ‘One Service, One Team,’” said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers.
Significant changes have been brought about by the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission — an advisory body made up of residents and fire and rescue representatives that works with public safety, the board of supervisors, and each of the volunteer fire and rescue agencies, Ayers said. This commission helped develop rules requiring agencies to respond to a certain percentage of their calls before receiving all their county money and created a new funding structure basing their individual portion of county funding on call volume.
Also, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has increased funding for fire and rescue agencies over the last few years by 76%. The board has budgeted just under $2 million for fiscal year 2021-22 for county departments — with about $1.09 million for general operating costs, $600,000 for apparatus purchases and about $300,000 for insurance coverage (that also includes public safety vehicles), Ayers said.
There are 21 volunteer fire departments and 11 volunteer rescue squads (with many of them joint agencies) in the county.
Also, some agencies are paying volunteers a stipend, said Fire and Rescue Commission Chairman Bryan Fox.
“A lot of agencies had to figure out a way to buffer that call volume,” Fox said.
Some agencies also started a calendar for volunteers to sign up for blocks of time to pull shifts, he said.
“There’s a little bit of structure to it,” Fox said.
Chatham
Chatham Rescue Squad responded to more than 1,000 calls in 2020-21.
Overall, county agencies and staff responded to to more than 8,000 calls in 2020-21, according to county figures.
Chatham Rescue Squad saw a dramatic increase in its response rate to EMS calls, from a 25% rate to 82% in 2020-21.
The agency began offering pay in October due to decreased number of volunteers, said Noah Robbins, a volunteer who has served as the squad’s captain in the past.
The squad had 20-21 volunteers but only five or six were active, Robbins said.
“We decided as a whole, membership and the board of directors, to start hiring people and have paid staff,” he said.
Robbins credits the decision to have paid employees for the drastic increase in the squad’s response rate.
“Nobody wants to do this for free any more like they used to,” he said.
The squad had 16-18 full-time and part-time employees when Robbins was recently captain about two months ago, he said. They work 12- or 24-hour shifts and are paid an average of $14-$17 an hour, depending on their certification, he said. The money comes from billing revenue.
Robbins is one of about five or six volunteers for the Chatham Rescue Squad.
Other agencies
As for other agencies, some saw moderate increases in their response rates, and other high-performing agencies saw barely any change. Tunstall Fire and Rescue maintained the same 99% response rate.
Of the 21 volunteer fire departments, 13 maintained a response rate of 99% or better, while 17 responded to at least 89% of the calls where they were dispatched.
Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Blairs Volunteer Fire and Rescue were dispatched to more than 300 fire-related calls apiece, and each maintained a response rate of 100%. It is difficult to compare year-over-year fire call coverage data because the previous system counted many calls that were not fire-related as fire calls, Ayers said.
“Many agencies are at 90% or better response rates, and most fire agencies provided 100% coverage,” Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County’s public safety director, said in a prepared statement. “These numbers show we are headed in the right direction and the hard work of our volunteers and investments of our county leaders in our public safety system is paying off.”
Callands Fire & Rescue improved from a dismal 30% response rate in 2019-20 to 50% the following year.
“They are making progress,” Ayers said. “Obviously, there is still room for improvement, and the board of supervisors, Pittsylvania County Public Safety staff, and the Fire and Rescue Commission will work with Callands — as well as every volunteer agency — to continue bringing those response rates up.”
Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the most EMS calls with a yearly total of 1,576, and the agency still maintained a 99% response rate. Blairs Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to more than 1,000 calls and maintained a 95% response rate, Ayers said. In its first year as a Rescue Squad, Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue maintained a 99% response rate for approximately 150 calls.