Resurfacing set to begin on U.S. 58 section

Starting Monday morning, street resurfacing will get underway on a 1-mile segment of eastbound U.S. 58 from the city limits near Westover Drive to a point just west of Vandola Road across from Joe Hudson's Collision Center at 6262 Riverside Drive.

This section of resurfacing will tie into the new asphalt paving completed last week. At least one lane in the eastbound direction will be maintained at during construction in accordance with typical traffic control procedures.

The paving project is expected to be complete by Sept. 2, weather permitting. APAC-Atlantic Inc. is the contractor.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.