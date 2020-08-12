Reversing course, Pittsylvania County Schools to start year in remote mode

Students in Pittsylvania County Schools will start the academic year remotely, a decision made Tuesday during the county’s school board meeting that reverses the initial plan to resume in-person instruction from the beginning.

Superintendent Mark Jones recommended the board approve a new plan after receiving Virginia Department of Health data that showed the county as having trouble in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the newly approved plan, all students in the county will begin virtual learning on Aug. 24. The previous first day was listed as Aug. 20.

English learners, students with disabilities and grades K-3 will return to in-person instruction on Sept. 8, the Tuesday after Labor Day. Their schedule will follow the previously approved hybrid model that called for students to attend school in two groups — one attending Monday and Thursday and the other attending Tuesday and Friday.

Jones will meet with the health department weekly to determine a date when grades four-12 can also return to in-person instruction under the same hybrid model. The decision will be made, in part, with input from parents.

The last day of school is scheduled to be June 2.

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.