Review of COVID-19 deaths removes 99 from statewide database

Also, at some point, demographic or geographic information may need to be corrected by a family member. That explains why sometimes deaths move from one location to another. Just as an example, if someone dies in a Danville hospital, the death certificate may report the person with a Danville address. If a family member later notices the certificate is incorrect, it will be corrected to reflect the proper place of residence, moving the death from Danville to another locality.

The health department has a team of about six people who review the death certificates to identity COVID-19 associated deaths. However, those workers have other responsibilities with the health department surrounding other data with the virus.

Current numbers

As of Friday morning, 196 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19, the state health department reports.

Around the state, the 7-day average of cases is increasing slightly after experiencing a dramatic drop following January's record-breaking levels. Virginia is averaging a little more than 1,400 cases per day. By comparison, that's the same figure the state saw in early November before cases started to climb.

The local pandemic picture continues to be muddied by shifting cases. It's not clear how many new infections are being reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. For example, Danville's caseload dipped to negative five Friday, but Pittsylvania County's infections increased by 25. Over the last week figures appear to be realigning between the city and county.

