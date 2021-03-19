Review of COVID-19 deaths removes 99 from statewide database

Following what the Virginia Department of Health calls an extensive review, 99 deaths across Virginia have been removed from the COVID-19 records books after not qualifying as virus-related fatalities.
Those adjusted figures appeared Friday morning when the health department listed a negative number of daily deaths.
"All COVID-19 data presented on the VDH website are considered preliminary and subject to change," Logan Anderson, a spokesperson for the health department, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public while performing ongoing and comprehensive data assurance and quality efforts."
The department recently examined the more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths reported by the state. Virginia surpassed that 10,000 milestone Sunday, exactly one year after the first fatality was announced from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
The review found that less than 1% of the fatalities didn't qualify as "COVID-19 associated" deaths, Anderson said. Those 99 were removed from the COVID-19 database Friday morning.
"In an effort to report deaths as quickly as possible, VDH is counting any death that occurs in a person who was reported to the health department as having COVID-19 and any death that mentions COVID-19 as a cause of death on a death certificate for a person who was not previously reported to the health department," the health department's website states.
While Danville's deaths dropped one, it was not related to this particular review, Anderson confirmed to the Register & Bee. For more than a week, caseloads — and deaths — have been shifting between Danville and Pittsylvania County as state health officials pour over case records to make sure all are properly classified.
Local health officials explained ZIP codes are often a reason for the change. For example, if someone lives just outside the Danville city limits he or she may have a Danville ZIP code, but be a resident of Pittsylvania County. For the purpose of reporting, that person may have been listed with the Danville cases when he or she should have been in the Pittsylvania County column.
Death certificate process
Last month, the COVID-19 data request team explained the long process for classifying virus-related deaths. First, death certificates are submitted to Office of Vital Records, a subdivision of the state health department.
After the certificate is filed, health information is completed by a medical examiner, attending physician or primary care physician, the data team told the Register & Bee. Then, the cause of death has to be finalized, but that may require more lab tests or reports.
"Depending on if the cause of death is deemed inconclusive, it may take weeks or months for the death then be available to VDH staff for COVID-19 surveillance purposes," the data team wrote in an email.
Also, at some point, demographic or geographic information may need to be corrected by a family member. That explains why sometimes deaths move from one location to another. Just as an example, if someone dies in a Danville hospital, the death certificate may report the person with a Danville address. If a family member later notices the certificate is incorrect, it will be corrected to reflect the proper place of residence, moving the death from Danville to another locality.
The health department has a team of about six people who review the death certificates to identity COVID-19 associated deaths. However, those workers have other responsibilities with the health department surrounding other data with the virus.
Current numbers
As of Friday morning, 196 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19, the state health department reports.
Around the state, the 7-day average of cases is increasing slightly after experiencing a dramatic drop following January's record-breaking levels. Virginia is averaging a little more than 1,400 cases per day. By comparison, that's the same figure the state saw in early November before cases started to climb.
The local pandemic picture continues to be muddied by shifting cases. It's not clear how many new infections are being reported in Danville and Pittsylvania County. For example, Danville's caseload dipped to negative five Friday, but Pittsylvania County's infections increased by 25. Over the last week figures appear to be realigning between the city and county.
Friday's data
The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health.
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,119
|122
|248
|Pittsylvania County
|5,203
|74
|202
|Halifax County
|2,605
|72
|74
|Mecklenburg County
|2,085
|61
|87
|Henry County
|4,299
|120
|302
|Martinsville
|1,527
|71
|134
|Virginia
|602,182
|10,092
|25,711