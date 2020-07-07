Reward increased for information in 2018 Pittsylvania County homicide

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers, is now offering an extra $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2018 death of Tykese Draeshawn Tinsley, of Martinsville. The reward was initially $1,000.

Tinsley, 26, was reported missing around June 25, 2018, and was last seen that afternoon stepping into a black van driven by an acquaintance outside of a Martinsville convenience store, court documents show. His body was located by a stranger four days later body lying next to a small cemetery in Axton.

A medical examiner later determined Tinsley, also known to his friends and associates as “Dutta,” died from at least three gunshots to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Anybody with information can call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 791-0044.

Cotton reports for the Register & Bee

