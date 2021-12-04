Right on target: Dan River Region ax thrower heading to world championships

Reaching goals

Bob explained that a perfect game at Grizzly’s is a 75, which is 15 shots of all bullseyes. A super-perfect is to hit all the bullseyes and then “special shots,” which he explained are other little targets.

“My first goal was a 75, and my second goal was an 81 and to be the first on the leader board,” he said. “Then one of the coaches threw an 81 game, and Grizzly’s put out a challenge to everyone to beat that. I thought, ‘How do I beat this?’ So I threw two 81s the next night.”

Bob said that Grizzly’s was actually losing money on him because he would go on $10 night and ruin the boards that the business had purchased for more than $10.

“I’m very competitive; it’s not just for fun,” he said. “It was hard to find people to throw against. When I threw an 81 game, I knew how good I was.”

The end of 2020 he was visiting friends in Greenville, North Carolina and learned about the championships through the World Axe Throwing League, which is the “global governing body for the sport of axe throwing,” according to the league’s website.