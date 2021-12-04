Right on target: Dan River Region ax thrower heading to world championships

MILTON, N.C. — What started out as a Friday night date with his wife has turned into an opportunity for one local man to be a world champion ax thrower.
“Bonnie and I were watching the sports channel and saw men and women throwing axes,” said Bob Carlsen. “She said she would like doing that, but at that time there were no ax throwing venues.”
Bob is an electrical contractor who has “retired on paper” and works only 40 hours now, down from 80. Bonnie is a homemaker and artist. They also enjoy their nine grandchildren.
A while later he saw Grizzly’s Hatchet House in Danville advertised in the newspaper, and his journey began.
“We have a Friday night date night, so I told Bonnie I was going to take her someplace fun,” he said.
It turns out that Bob was incredibly good at ax throwing and is now headed to the World Axe Throwing Championships being held Dec. 10-13 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bonnie had to stop throwing because of surgery, but Bob continued.
“Grizzly’s started a league, but then COVID wiped that out,” he recalled. “But I’d go back every week and throw with a coach. We both learned from each other.”
Reaching goals
Bob explained that a perfect game at Grizzly’s is a 75, which is 15 shots of all bullseyes. A super-perfect is to hit all the bullseyes and then “special shots,” which he explained are other little targets.
“My first goal was a 75, and my second goal was an 81 and to be the first on the leader board,” he said. “Then one of the coaches threw an 81 game, and Grizzly’s put out a challenge to everyone to beat that. I thought, ‘How do I beat this?’ So I threw two 81s the next night.”
Bob said that Grizzly’s was actually losing money on him because he would go on $10 night and ruin the boards that the business had purchased for more than $10.
“I’m very competitive; it’s not just for fun,” he said. “It was hard to find people to throw against. When I threw an 81 game, I knew how good I was.”
The end of 2020 he was visiting friends in Greenville, North Carolina and learned about the championships through the World Axe Throwing League, which is the “global governing body for the sport of axe throwing,” according to the league’s website.
Bob said the league has been in existence since 2017 and has about 16,000 members. The league decided last year there needed to be a pro program.
Becoming a pro
Then Bob decided in January of this year he needed to be one of the pros and go to the championships.
“I had to qualify to their standards because they only have so many pros, and you have to qualify every six months,” he explained.
At first, he had no idea what was required to get to the championships. The closest venue that had the required leagues was in Wake Forest, North Carolina, so he joined two leagues.
“It was five hours on the road each time because I first drove to Danville to pick up my grandson and then drive to Wake Forest,” he said. “I was committed, and this was where I met the top throwers. I was very fortunate.”
Along the way, he taught the grandchildren how to throw axes, and some of them turned out to be good also.
“Our 18-year-old grandson, Carter Boon, is also good,” Bonnie said. “Sometimes they throw against each other.”
Their 13-year-old granddaughter, Parker Boon, is in a league and is beating men, they said.
Age not a factor
Bob said he is the oldest person in the league at 73 years old.
“But I don’t consider age at any point in my life,” he said. “Age is not a factor.”
After treatments for prostate cancer in 2019, he decided to start doing 10 pushups a day or 300 a month.
“Nope, that was easy,” he said. “I went for 1,000 a month, and that seemed easy.”
Now he does 120 to 150 every morning in sets of 20.
“He can throw all day and not get tired,” said Bonnie. “He’s very fit.”
To be a champ
There are different avenues to get to the championships, Bob said.
The way he qualified was to throw 60 shots and take the top 24 while being videoed by a qualified judge.
“I found out that I ranked No. 10 in a group of 24 and got the bid to go to the championships two weeks ago,” he said.
Bonnie said that ax throwing is one of the fastest growing sports with a goal of becoming an Olympic sport.
“WATL decided to put out cards like baseball cards, and I have one now,” Bob said.
He is up every morning and throwing axes by 7 a.m. at the board he has installed on his property before he goes to work.
He explained that an ax thrower has to learn where to stand and how to handle all the axes of the different sizes and weights. It only takes one-and-a-half turns from the time the ax leaves his hand until it hits the boards.
Sometimes he cuts his ear with the ax, so he wears a beanie, and he always practices with whatever he will have to wear during the competition, including a mask.
Several businesses are sponsoring his participation in the championships: Haymes Brothers, CED-All-Phase Electric Supply, Lawrence Woodson of Woodson Marathon and Epic Axe Pro in Wake Forest. Smitty at Jarrett Welding maintains his axes.
“My axes are razor sharp,” he said, adding that that’s probably why his ear gets cut.
Epic Axe
Vinny Correia, the general manager of Epic Axe in Wake Forest, was the qualifying judge who videotaped Bob. He calls him “Pops.”
“I look up to that man a great deal,” Correia said. “He is nothing if not precise. He is constantly looking for ways to increase his skill and better his throwing.”
He said the first time he faced Bob as a competitor, he beat Bob in a match because Bob had a drop (the ax didn’t stick).
“That’s the only way I could beat him,” he said. “Most of the other times he beat me.”
Correia thinks Bob is so good because it was a bucket list item at first.
“Then he realized he could do it, and then he became really good at it,” he said. “We are sponsoring him and are just proud of being behind him.”
ESPN will cover the finals of the WATC, according to Bob.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.