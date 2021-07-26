Ringgold man dies after Thursday crash

A 46-year-old Ringgold man died after a Thursday evening single-vehicle crash.
It was about 8:50 p.m. when Andrew L. Henderson was traveling west on Ringgold Depot Road — near the intersection of Sandy Creek Church Road — in a 2010 Kia Sedona when the vehicle ran off the road, went down an embankment and crashed into a tree, Virginia State Police reported. Henderson, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, police said.
Henderson was transported to Sovah Health-Danville where he later died of his injures.
The crash remains under investigation.
