A Ringgold man recently scratched his way to a $250,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.
Scott Seamster won the top prize on a Gold Bar 7s ticket he purchased at Kentuck Grocery in Ringgold.
Virginia Lottery officials said Seamster took the win "in stride."
Seamster is the first to claim one of three top prizes in the game. The game features prizes from $10 all the way up to the $250,000 level.
The chances of winning that top prize are 1 in 1.22 million, the Virginia Lottery reported. The chances of winning any prize with the scratcher are 1 in 3.71.
Pittsylvania County received more than $8.1 million in lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year, the lottery reported.