Ringgold native among 17 to be remembered on 20th anniversary of deadly USS Cole attack

Ringgold native Timothy Lamont Saunders, one of 17 sailors killed aboard the USS Cole, will be honored in a remembrance ceremony Monday marking the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attack.

Naval Station Norfolk will host the event, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.

Saunders, a second-class operations specialist, graduated from Dan River High School in 1986 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1989.

After completing basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, a few months after he joined, he reported to USS Wisconsin, where he was stationed until 1992, according to the news release.

He served on various ships until he reported for duty on July 9, 1999 on the USS Cole.

It was year before 9/11 that America experienced terrorism during a suicide attack on the Cole in Yemen. The Oct. 12, 2000, bombing was attributed to al-Qaeda.

Seventeen crew members were killed and 37 injured.

A 21-gun salute is planned during Monday's ceremony and taps will be played to honor and celebrate the fallen service members.

Saunders was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon and Navy Unit Commendation. He held the Navy “E” Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.