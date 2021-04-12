Ringgold native becomes fourth female in Danville Fire Department's history

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the fan hit the floor during an attempt, the recruit was disqualified.

Alderson conducted practice runs before the test and completed it with ease, but leading up to the test, her nerves got the best of her.

She had no trouble lifting the smoke ejector or navigating the course, but when she climbed up the step-ladder to put the ejector on the shelf, her knees buckled. Alderson and the ejector tumbled to the floor. Just when she thought her day was done, Alderson came to a realization.

“The ejector landed on top of me and didn’t hit the floor,” she said. “So I got up, kept going, and put it back on the shelf.”

Danville Fire Chief Dave Coffey was in attendance for the test and knew Alderson was the perfect fit for department. After the agility test, Alderson gave a “stellar” interview with Coffey and was awarded the firefighter rank on March 22.

In addition to diversity, Alderson provides an additional female perspective alongside Danville Fire Marshal Shelby Irving, who’s been with the DFD for 32 years. Coffey is hoping more females join the department.

“The firehouse demographic should mirror the community demographic,” he said. “I wish we could figure out a way to increase the number of female firefighters.”