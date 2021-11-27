Ringgold resident endures obstacles following double-lung transplant procedure

It has been seven months since Tonya Barker received a new pair of lungs due to a rare, chronic lung disease.
"It's been a journey," the Ringgold resident said during a telephone interview Wednesday.
Barker, 55, underwent a double-lung transplant April 22-23 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
She expected to be able to likely return home for good for Thanksgiving.
Barker had a rare chronic lung disease that put her in need of a transplant.
She was diagnosed with bronchiolitis obliterans in July 2020 and hasn’t been able to work at her job at Edward Jones in Danville, where she had been a business office administrator for 18 years.
Bronchiolitis obliterans is an inflammatory condition that affects the lung's tiniest airways, the bronchioles, according to the National Institutes of Health. The bronchioles become damaged and inflamed, leading to scarring that blocks the airways.
Symptoms include a dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and wheezing, according to the NIH.
Since her procedure, Barker has been doing well, but there have been "a couple of hiccups" along the way, she said.
Those small obstacles have included signs of her body's rejection of the new organs. She had to undergo treatments for three days in September as a result, Barker said.
"They ran steroid treatments every day for three days," she said. "It was a high dose of steroids."
A second test showed signs of rejection again that month and she had to receive "rATG" treatments, a four-day intravenous treatment in the hospital for six hours per day. She also had to take medication to mitigate side effects.
"Because of its side effects, they want you there in the hospital so they can monitor you," Barker said.
She was sick for a couple of days afterward.
However, doctors are optimistic, Barker said.
"So far, doctors are pleased with everything," she said.
But she also has to deal with infection in her lungs. Drugs to prevent rejection leave her vulnerable.
"The rejection medicine wipes out your immune system," Barker said.
She takes 17 medications totaling 36 pills a day. Keeping up with them to make sure the prescriptions are filled is a job onto itself, she said.
Barker must also go to a lab every week for bloodwork to check the levels of her rejection medications to sure sure they are appropriate.
The tests also check the amount of hemoglobin — a protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen to the body's organs and tissues — in her blood. The protein also moves carbon dioxide from the organs and tissues back to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic website.
Her hemoglobin has dropped below acceptable levels a couple of times, she said.
"I've had a couple of blood transfusions," Barker said. "The rejection meds kill immature red blood cells."
Immediately following her transplant, she stayed in the hospital for 30 days. She had to learn to walk again, which took about two weeks.
"That was really hard," Barker said. "That was probably one of the biggest obstacles I had."
Shortly after her discharge, she did not feel as well as expected.
"For two weeks, I was at the apartment [in Durham near Duke] and was not getting better, so I had to go back to the hospital for 17 more days,"
Her potassium was high.
"It was making me sick," she said. Also, "I had a blood clot in my lung and in both arms."
She did not know what to anticipate.
"I had a couple of dark days," Barker said.
But after those problems were addressed, she felt like she was progressing.
In September, another complication arose. Her husband, Kevin, had to have emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage at the same hospital where she was staying during her four-day rATG treatment.
He was in the hospital for a few weeks and the couple were not able to see each other.
"That's the longest we've ever been apart since we've been married," Barker said.
Her parents, who are in their 80s, had to travel to Durham to be by her and her husband's side.
"My parents ended up coming down and taking care of us," Barker said.
Recalling her trials and tribulations, she expressed concern to the Register & Bee about sounding like "doom and gloom."
"It could be much worse," she said. "My doctors are really proud. They're happy with the way things are. They are happy with how far I've come."
She misses working and interacting with people at her job.
"I miss that day-to-day planned activity," Barker said.
Though she is making progress, she does not feel 100% better.
"I'm probably at 70%," she said. "There are days I still have to take a nap during the day."
As for the cost of the procedure, the price tag is estimated at about $1.3 million, Barker said.
Health insurance has covered costs of the procedure and treatment fairly well, she said, and financial help from friends and family and the Barkers' church from a benefit has enabled the couple to live in Durham during her time before, during and after the transplant.
"That's gone toward living expenses and medications," she said.
Kevin, who has battled health issues of his own, has been "the best personal assistance I could have ever asked for," she said.
"It's a full-time job keeping up with what I'm taking," Tonya said.
Help provided by friends and family, especially Tonya's parents, has been enormous, she said.
"If it had not been for friends and family, we would really be in bad shape," she said. "The generosity of our neighbors ... we feel really blessed."