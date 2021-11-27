Ringgold resident endures obstacles following double-lung transplant procedure

He was in the hospital for a few weeks and the couple were not able to see each other.

"That's the longest we've ever been apart since we've been married," Barker said.

Her parents, who are in their 80s, had to travel to Durham to be by her and her husband's side.

"My parents ended up coming down and taking care of us," Barker said.

Recalling her trials and tribulations, she expressed concern to the Register & Bee about sounding like "doom and gloom."

"It could be much worse," she said. "My doctors are really proud. They're happy with the way things are. They are happy with how far I've come."

She misses working and interacting with people at her job.

"I miss that day-to-day planned activity," Barker said.

Though she is making progress, she does not feel 100% better.

"I'm probably at 70%," she said. "There are days I still have to take a nap during the day."

As for the cost of the procedure, the price tag is estimated at about $1.3 million, Barker said.