Ringgold residents have raised concerns about First Piedmont Landfill, but Pittsylvania County's regulatory powers are limited

A group of Ringgold residents has raised concerns in recent months about the operating procedures of the First Piedmont Corporation landfill, but they say they have received little support of their efforts from the Pittsylvania County government.

The Coalition For a Clean Dan River Region re-formed in recent months — after existing by other names and being led by different people in the past — and has spoken out about what its members call a lack of oversight for the landfill and the odors and possible safety and environmental threats it produces.

The group is hitting a roadblock, though, in part because the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors can only regulate the private landfill to a certain extent. Further, the landfill is generally in good standing with the agencies that do play a more active role in regulating it.

Still, the nearby residents say they want more answers and more support for the concerns they’ve raised.

“We just want to know that things are safe, and we don’t seem to be getting any answers from anyone,” said Julie Owen, who lives less than a mile from the landfill and is the coordinator of the coalition.

Chief among the group’s concerns are the landfill’s effects on groundwater, soil and air quality.