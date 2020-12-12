Ringgold residents have raised concerns about First Piedmont Landfill, but Pittsylvania County's regulatory powers are limited

A group of Ringgold residents has raised concerns in recent months about the operating procedures of the First Piedmont Corporation landfill, but they say they have received little support of their efforts from the Pittsylvania County government.
The Coalition For a Clean Dan River Region re-formed in recent months — after existing by other names and being led by different people in the past — and has spoken out about what its members call a lack of oversight for the landfill and the odors and possible safety and environmental threats it produces.
The group is hitting a roadblock, though, in part because the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors can only regulate the private landfill to a certain extent. Further, the landfill is generally in good standing with the agencies that do play a more active role in regulating it.
Still, the nearby residents say they want more answers and more support for the concerns they’ve raised.
“We just want to know that things are safe, and we don’t seem to be getting any answers from anyone,” said Julie Owen, who lives less than a mile from the landfill and is the coordinator of the coalition.
Chief among the group’s concerns are the landfill’s effects on groundwater, soil and air quality.
More recently, the coalition’s focus has been on a special zoning permit requested by the landfill to reclassify a small heavy industrial zone as landfill space. By doing so, the landfill can obtain building permits in the future for when a structure is needed there.
On that current plot sits a doublewide trailer that serves as office space. Chief Operating Officer Nick Setliff said the company has considered moving that trailer across Clarks Mill Road — to a plot it owns and has already rezoned for heavy industrial — and replacing it with the landfill’s shop and scale buildings. Currently, those buildings sit on land that could be used as a future cell.
The coalition sees this movement and rezoning process as the landfill expanding, which could only cause more problems.
“Even though they won't admit it, we know that’s kind of what they’re doing,” Owen said. “We want to hold them responsible.”
But Setliff said “expanding” is a mischaracterization of what’s happening. The landfill is not making itself bigger by adding land. Rather, it is being more economical with the space it already has.
“The landfill is kind of closing in on itself,” he said. “We’re not expanding outwards. We’re moving inwards.”
Pittsylvania County’s role
During three public hearings in October, many Ringgold residents went before Pittsylvania County’s planning commission, board of supervisors and board of zoning appeals and asked the members to deny the landfill’s special use permit and rezoning request.
In doing so, they voiced their concerns about the landfill’s environmental effects, odors and road conditions.
Adrienne Sheets, one of the residents, said the group sought the support of Dan River District representative Joe Davis because the landfill is in his region. Sheets said his response was lacking.
“We had sent him messages before the meeting explaining to him why we felt the way we did and asking for some support from him,” she said. “But the decision had been made. When we got to the board of supervisors, the decision had been made.”
Aside from the rezoning request and permit allocation, the issues brought up by the Ringgold residents do not necessarily fall into the purview of Pittsylvania County’s government.
“The matters presented were not pertinent to the zoning cases,” Caleb Ayers, the public relations manager for the county, wrote in an email this week, “and ultimately the Board of Supervisors does not regulate the landfill.”
In an attempt at transparency and clearing up some misconceptions about the landfill, Davis and Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman arranged a virtual meeting on Dec. 3 with the agencies that play a greater role in landfill regulation.
The effectiveness of that meeting remains up for debate.
“Each of them reviewed their job descriptions, lack of ability to effect change, and, as expected, they insisted they were carrying out their responsibilities, mainly record keeping,” Sheets wrote in an email this week. “Most of our questions were ignored, and the First Piedmont employees put their spin on every complaint they admit to receiving.”
Davis, in an emailed statement, wrote he was “pleased” with the outcome of the meeting and credited the landfill officials for taking “proactive steps” to engage with the surrounding community, including creating a Facebook page that provides more information about landfill operations.
Owen provided the Register & Bee with an email Davis sent in October to a resident in response to their landfill concerns. Owen redacted the resident’s name and address to protect their privacy.
The resident listed the landfill’s odor and the staff’s unwillingness to answer questions as primary pain points. They also wrote about the tall task of selling their home because of its proximity to the landfill and its baggage.
In his response, Davis acknowledged that many of the current complaints come up every couple years. But he also offered insight to the limitations of his position.
“They [Piedmont] answer to a much higher entity than the county government. State and Federal mandates and legislation,” Davis wrote. “That is what I am up against, real simple.”
In response to the supposed resale value of homes in the area, Davis hoped that would soon be changing. He also outlined the landfill’s latest efforts to control the odor — a chemical system that rids gas of its smell and burns it off as odorless methane.
“Danville with the new casino coming, will push land prices up and that may be a good time to consider your relocation,” he wrote. “Hopefully with the new equipment mentioned, you would not have to make such a huge decision.”
