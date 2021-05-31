Risk still high for COVID-19 spread among unvaccinated population

Even as optimism abounds for the COVID-19 situation in Virginia, one factor has stayed the same: Unvaccinated residents are still at a high risk of contracting the illness.
Across Southern Virginia localities, at least 68% of the population remains unprotected from vaccinations. To be fully vaccinated, one must receive two dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson version.
Southside severely lags the state in vaccination rates.
For example, in Danville, about 32% of people are fully vaccinated and 40% have received at least one dose. Across the state, 54% have been administered at least one dose of a vaccine and 44% are fully vaccinated.
"As evidenced by declining case rates, the vaccine is highly effective in reducing COVID transmission," researchers wrote in a Friday report by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.
However, even with proper shots, there's still a risk of contracting COVID-19 in what's known as breakthrough infections. Those cases are very rare, but have occurred throughout the nation. Normally the infections are less severe in a person who's been vaccinated.
"Much of Virginia remains unvaccinated, and among these unvaccinated pockets, the outlook really hasn't changed," UVa researchers said. "Transmission rates are as high as they were in April, variants are now predominant, and restrictions are being relaxed."
Health experts continue to urge those who remain unvaccinated to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Vaccination rates are steadily declining across Virginia, despite children as young as 12 now being eligible to get a shot of protection from the novel coronavirus.
"To keep up with the improving case rates we've observed in recent weeks, vaccination uptake must continue," researchers at UVa warned in Fridays report.
Those daily case rates across the commonwealth, and Southside are among the lowest levels since early in the pandemic. Also, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped as fewer people are contracting the virus.
Those 70 and older representing the highest vaccination rates in Virginia. It's the younger adults — in the 16 to 49 age group — who are lagging behind, UVa reports.
The Memorial Day holiday coincides with a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia. The holiday represents a time for social gatherings to celebrate the fast-approaching summer season, but it also poses a risk for those who haven't been vaccinated to spread the virus.
Some university models still track a surge in the coming months, but nothing to the level seen in January.
"Despite important successes in recent weeks, over half of Virginians are not yet fully vaccinated and are still at risk for COVID infection," researchers said. "Until fully vaccinated, public health precautions remain necessary.