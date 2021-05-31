Risk still high for COVID-19 spread among unvaccinated population

Even as optimism abounds for the COVID-19 situation in Virginia, one factor has stayed the same: Unvaccinated residents are still at a high risk of contracting the illness.

Across Southern Virginia localities, at least 68% of the population remains unprotected from vaccinations. To be fully vaccinated, one must receive two dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson version.

Southside severely lags the state in vaccination rates.

For example, in Danville, about 32% of people are fully vaccinated and 40% have received at least one dose. Across the state, 54% have been administered at least one dose of a vaccine and 44% are fully vaccinated.

"As evidenced by declining case rates, the vaccine is highly effective in reducing COVID transmission," researchers wrote in a Friday report by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

However, even with proper shots, there's still a risk of contracting COVID-19 in what's known as breakthrough infections. Those cases are very rare, but have occurred throughout the nation. Normally the infections are less severe in a person who's been vaccinated.