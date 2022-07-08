River District Association announces new board members

The River District Association has announced the appointment of two new members to the RDA Board of Directors: Rachel Timm, youth services coordinator for Pittsylvania County Public Library and member of Smokestack Theatre Company, and Sandra Chinn-Gilstrap, of Clement Wheatley.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel and Sandra to the RDA Board of Directors,” said Rachel Covington, incoming 2022-23 board president. “They each have unique skills, knowledge, and expertise that will complement our work; and most importantly, they are both passionate about the River District and this community. We are grateful for their willingness to serve and their commitment to RDA’s vision of inspiring and influencing social and economic development for the greater Dan River Region.”

The slate of RDA board members for 2022-23 are: Rachel Covington, Hawthorne and Jade Design Co. LLC, president; Stuart Smith, FCS, Inc., vice president; Kunal Patel, First National Bank, treasurer; William Crumpton, Compassion Healthcare, secretary; Kelvin Perry, Danville Economic Development, immediate past president; Steven Osborne, International Mission Board; Christy Harper, Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce; Drew Herring, West Main Baptist Church; Emma Sellers, Averett University; Shani Gaylord-Hunter, PATHS, Inc.; Dr. Andrew Hessler, Danville Dental Associates; Irving M. Perez, American National Bank and Trust Company; Sandra Chinn-Gilstrap, Clement Wheatley; Rachel Timm, Smokestack Theatre Company

RDA also recently recognized the service of two outgoing board members. Varun Sadana (The Launch Place) and Robin Jones (Vintages by the Dan) have served on the board for the past nice years and have been instrumental in RDA and the River District’s success.

“Volunteerism and Board Service are something we do not take lightly within our organization” said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association. “Those that work diligently to revitalize our historic downtown are leaving a legacy of moving our entire community forward for posterity. We are grateful to all those that have served this community through board service with RDA/DDA in the past, and for those that are working both now and in the years to come, ensuring a bright future for all that live, work, and invest in our Region”.

Learn more about the organization online at www.riverdistrictassociation.com.