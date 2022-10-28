Roller coaster ride continues with gas prices as Dan River Region motorists enjoy recent drop

As gas prices continue to ride a roller coaster of ups and downs around the nation and Dan River Region, residents are currently enjoying a reprieve from just a month ago.

After a recent jump, costs have started to drop again, riding on the fears of a global recession.

In Virginia, prices fell last week about a nickel, mirroring a national drop of 9 cents. In fact, nationwide prices have declined daily since Oct. 11, according auto club AAA.

AAA also reports fewer motorists are filling up their tanks, leading to softening demand, another reason for a drop in price.

Still, even with a downward march, pump costs are higher than last month and up about 25 cents when compared to a year ago.

In Danville and Pittsylvania County, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.35 on Friday, according to AAA.

"Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration's announcement to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices," Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said this week in a statement. "This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets."

GasBuddy data shows the national average is up 10 cents from a month ago and about 41 cents higher than a year ago.

"Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson GasBuddy, wrote in a news release this week. "With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown."

However, De Haan pointed out that diesel prices have been somewhat mixed and have edged higher in the Northeast. Diesel is closely tied to prices of goods because of the cost to ship via trucks.

"Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election," De Haan also noted. "Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians."