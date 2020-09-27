Rotary groups in Danville teaming together to upgrade spot along Riverwalk Trail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rotary organizations in Danville are teaming up to embark on a $10,000 project to create a small park along Danville's Riverwalk Trail.

The project, a joint venture with Danville Riverview, Danville and Danville After Hours Rotary clubs, will upgrade a water stop in Dan Daniel Memorial Park.

The Riverwalk Trail attacks walkers, runners and bikers along its 13-mile path along the Dan River and connections recreational venues such as a skate park, playgrounds and athletic fields.

“This year, Rotary has the opportunity to invest in one of the region’s most utilized assets, the Riverwalk Trail,” Riverview Rotary President Glenn McClanahan stated in a news release. “The Riverwalk has been referred to as a transformational asset that has changed the health and wellness of the community.”

The area of transformation involves a small section the clubs hope will become a destination stop for those traversing the trail. The goal is to paint a mural on a 100-foot concrete wall, install metal benches sporting the Rogary logo, add a bicycle repair station and construct shade structures to provide an escape in the summer's sweltering heat. Additional landscaping will round off the project, according to the release.

These amenities will be free to visitors.