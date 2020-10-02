Running as fundraisers during pandemic turns into a new virtual reality for Danville area

“With virtual races it’s sort of hard to be competitive,” said L.C. Moore, president of the Danville Running and Fitness Club, which puts on both the races and helps with other running events in the area. “We have been having the River City race in September but moved it to October because we were worried about COVID-19.”

With the pandemic still going strong in October, however, the group had to decide how to do it safely.

Moore said he believes that chip timing will make the races both possible and safe. Participants wear a chip either on their shoe or a bib that records their time, instead of times being recorded as they cross the finish line.

“The city did a race earlier, in July, and we are going to do what they did,” Moore said. “We will be furnishing bags, including face masks, to all runners at the starting area, which they can remove when they start the race. They will also receive a mask when they finish. They will line up on socially distanced marks in the street.”

The bags will also include the finisher’s medal, usually given out as the runner finishes, to avoid congregating at the end when people are breathing heavily from the exertion of the race.

“We will try to get everyone to wear a mask when congregating,” Moore said.

