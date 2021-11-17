Sacred Heart raising money to revamp Danville's iconic Madonna light display

The iconic Madonna and Child light display that shines during the holidays above Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Central Boulevard needs an update.

The church and its school, Sacred Heart Catholic School, are seeking donations to pay for the $20,000 revamp so the colorful sign can be displayed again in 2022.

The 60-foot wire-mesh display has about 1,200 bulbs that must be replaced. However, new LED bulbs need to be installed because the current bulbs are no longer available for purchase, said Mary Foley, director of administration and finance at the church and the school.

The display needs to be re-wired for the LED bulbs, which are incompatible with the current wiring, Foley said. Its sockets also need to be replaced.

"With ever-changing material costs, it is estimated the renovation will cost between $15,000 and $20,000," Foley said in a prepared statement. "Any funds raised over the actual cost will be restricted to offsetting utility costs until the funds are depleted. We are seeking donations to ensure Danville's iconic display continues to bless the community each Christmas season."

The far-reaching display overlooks Danville Mall and a significant shopping area in the city, Foley told Danville City Council Tuesday night.