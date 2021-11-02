UPDATE: Sales tax measure passes in Danville

Danvillians can expect a 1-percentage-point increase in its sales tax to help pay for school projects following Tuesday night's vote.

Also, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul handily defeated his opponent Ril S. Matteson.

Mondul garnered 10,043 votes to Matteson's 2,255, according to unofficial results reported by RiverCityTV.

The school referendum sales-tax increase passed by 7,587 to 4,905 votes. The school bond that will be financed by revenue from the 1-percentage-point tax increase passed by a vote of 8,333 to 3,975, according to unofficial results.

A total of 12,871 votes were cast in the election by city voters, according to unofficial numbers.

The estimated cost to make needed improvements at schools was $126 million four or five years ago.

According to a preliminary estimate presented to the school board in May, about $194 million in improvements are needed at G.L.H. Johnson, Woodberry Hills, Forest Hills, Park Avenue and E.A. Gibson elementary schools, Langston Focus School and George Washington High School.