Sam Kushner, a former mayor, eyed to fill open seat on Danville City Council

Danville City Council agreed to a vote of intent following a closed special work session Thursday evening to appoint former Mayor Sam Kushner to fill an open council seat at its upcoming meeting Tuesday night.

Council voted 7-1 for the vote of intent, with Councilman Madison Whittle opposing.

Councilman Larry Campbell Jr. was absent.

City Councilman Sherman Saunders made the motion for the vote of intent following the closed portion of the special work session.

"We're going to talk about that at the meeting," Saunders said of the decision to pick Kushner.

Kushner, a retired attorney, served on Danville City Council from 1976-88, including two years as mayor from 1986-88, said City Manager Ken Larking.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said Kushner has no intent to run to keep the seat when a special election is held in November for someone to serve the remainder of Adam Tomer's term that ends June 30, 2022.

Tomer resigned from his position on Danville City Council in late May, saying in a statement that he has accepted a job elsewhere that will not allow him “the time or ability to serve the citizens of Danville.”