Following an unseasonably warm February, Mother Nature tricked trees and plants into thinking it was already spring.

Although those blooms may face an uncertain future if a cold snap occurs — the long-range forecast from the National Weather Service is predicting below-normal temperatures by the middle of the month — there's one thing already in the air stirring up trouble for allergy sufferers: pollen.

"We are seeing more people with seasonal allergy symptoms earlier this year," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, explained to the Register & Bee on Friday.

The early onset will create a longer period of pain for those who suffer from seasonal issues.

"People who only use their allergy medicine on a more seasonal basis should plan to start soon — trees and flowers are blooming already," Gunn-Nolan said.

The weather plays a key part in when allergy season commences, Linda M. Scarborough, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, said. It's also impacted by moisture.

The Danville area will be in the high level for pollen early this week, according to pollen.com, a website that provides allergy information. The pollen count calculates how much pollen is circulating in the air at a given time.

Since there's no rain possible until late in the week, there's nothing to keep the allergy trigger at bay.

"You must also take into consideration that not everything blooms at one time, for example those trees most prevalent in our area are oak, maple, ash and birch," Scarborough said. "Oak and maple begin blooming in March, with ash in late April and birch appearing later in May."

While clearly an annoyance, allergies can cause deeper issues, especially when severe.

The biggest problem is when it becomes a distraction for the immune system, Gunn-Nolan explained.

"If your immune system is busy combating pollen in a big way and has expended all of its efforts there — you can be more susceptible to a more significant bacterial or viral infection," she told the Register & Bee.

In fact, she said they hear the phrase "well, it just started as allergies" all the time.

She suggests keeping the immune system robust by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and using allergy medicine as needed to enjoy the spring season.

"An individual’s overall personal health can play a role when it comes to the treatment of many conditions," Scarborough said, meaning it could likely impact allergies as well.

Nearing the third anniversary of the pandemic, COVID-19 worries are far more subdued nowadays. But with similar symptoms, health experts believe it's still wise to test for COVID-19 when the sneezing starts.

"A runny nose from allergies and a runny nose from COVID are going to look a lot alike," Gunn-Nolan said.

Scarborough noted that many people are coming down with COVID-19 more than once, so it's a good idea to check when symptoms appear.

Gunn-Nolan recommends that even if someone tests negative, they should still wear a mask just as an extra layer of precaution.

"I know, we are all so tired of masks," she said. "Sometimes COVID tests are negative for a few days, then positive later. To protect those around you, if you are having severe allergy symptoms or symptoms of any other upper respiratory illness — please, wear a mask during that time."

But there's another reason to wear a mask: for people who suffer from allergies, the face coverings can keep pollen from entering the system.

"Just make sure you are getting a clean mask, often as the outside of the mask can easily get covered with allergens you won't see," Gunn-Nolan explained. "The mask, when worn appropriately, can help keep those allergens away from your nose and airways."

Since the health department doesn't routinely deal with allergy issues, Scarborough suggests talking with a health care provider for best treatment options.

Gunn-Nolan recommends to wash the face area after working outside doing things like cutting the grass or tending a garden.

"Consider a shower but if that is not possible, wash your face and hands," she said. "In the peak of pollen season we see the yellow everywhere — but seasonal allergies can get stirred up long before then."