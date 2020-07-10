Second COVID-19 death reported in Pittsylvania County as cases continue to rise in region

No new outbreaks have been reported in the local health district.

"As numbers of positive cases increase, there very well could be an increase in hospitalizations, as well as deaths, though these latter two metrics are not guaranteed or even knowable at this time; that said, the risk is there," Spillmann said in an email to the Register & Bee.

After peaking at 19% in April 30, the seven-day average of the percent of tests coming back positive in the health district trended downward to just 2.2% back in early June. The number then picked back up to nearly 9% late last month but has trended downward again since then.

Health department data shows that 1,073 new tests were reported on July 6, more than double the number of tests reported on any other day.

Spokesperson Bobby Parker said he could not provide an exact explanation, but said that several factors — such as more medical facilities testing in their offices, the National Guard conducting widespread testing and testing results from private labs being dumped all at once — could have contributed to the sudden number.