Second COVID-19 death reported in Pittsylvania County as cases continue to rise in region

A Pittsylvania County woman in her 70s has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to data released Friday from the Virginia Department of Health.
This is the second COVID-19-related death reported in Pittsylvania County and the fourth in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Two Danville women over the age of 80 had previously died, along with a 66-year-old traveling Gretna minister who died in a North Carolina hospital while traveling.
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said the woman contracted COVID-19 from a "direct contact."
The health district has added 29 reported cases of the severe respiratory illness that's caused by the coronavirus in the past week, with the current totals at 148 in Pittsylvania County and 104 in Danville. Three of those cases are listed as probable, a classification from the health department meaning someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who tested positive.
The state saw the largest single-day increase in reported cases in recent weeks on Friday, adding nearly 950 new cases to a total of 68,931. Neighboring Henry County continues to see dramatic increases daily. The caseload there reached 330 in Friday's data update, an increase of nine from the previous day.
No new outbreaks have been reported in the local health district.
"As numbers of positive cases increase, there very well could be an increase in hospitalizations, as well as deaths, though these latter two metrics are not guaranteed or even knowable at this time; that said, the risk is there," Spillmann said in an email to the Register & Bee.
After peaking at 19% in April 30, the seven-day average of the percent of tests coming back positive in the health district trended downward to just 2.2% back in early June. The number then picked back up to nearly 9% late last month but has trended downward again since then.
Health department data shows that 1,073 new tests were reported on July 6, more than double the number of tests reported on any other day.
Spokesperson Bobby Parker said he could not provide an exact explanation, but said that several factors — such as more medical facilities testing in their offices, the National Guard conducting widespread testing and testing results from private labs being dumped all at once — could have contributed to the sudden number.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the department's coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.3% as of July 6, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee.
