Seen as 'a positive step by the community,' August vaccinations jump 50% in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Danville school leaders are in talks with Sovah Health-Danville and Piedmont Access to Health Services for potential in-school vaccine clinics, Davis said. Pittsylvania County is working with PATHS for clinics in addition to booster shoots for staff, Jones said.

Neither district had numbers on student vaccinations. However, the health department reports on 19% of children 12-15 years old and 23% of those 16-17 are fully vaccinated across Danville and Pittsylvania County.

"Our students are responding well to the mask requirements," Jones said when asked if there has been any pushback to the regulation in the county.

Davis said the mask policy is being followed in Danville, but officials are having to remind the students to wear the face coverings correctly, in addition to remaining socially distant from one another.

"We are also promoting vaccination as the number one mitigation strategy to stop the spread and continue to keep our students learning face-to-face," she said.

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Danville Public Schools between students and employees since doors opened on Aug. 9. There were 29 new cases added this week alone.