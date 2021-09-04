Seen as 'a positive step by the community,' August vaccinations jump 50% in Danville, Pittsylvania County

It appears the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District spurred more residents to roll up their sleeves for a vaccination last month.
Inoculations jumped about 50% in August compared to July, according to an analysis of data from the Virginia Department of Health. Nearly two-thirds of the almost 5,700 jabs administered last month were first-doses, indicating more Danville and Pittsylvania County residents sought out the shots of protection.
"Numbers of vaccinations are increasing as of late, which we welcome and consider a positive step by the community," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee. "We ask everyone who is not yet fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible."
Although the increase is viewed with a sense of optimism, August's figures still dwarf the almost 22,700 doses given in March. Shots have steadily declined month-over-month since until August reversed the downward trend.
Southside Virginia still trails the rest of the state in vaccination rates. As of Friday, 51% of Danville residents at least 18 years old were fully vaccinated against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In Pittsylvania County, 47% of adults have received their proper doses of the vaccine.
Across the state, more than two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated.
Recently, cases of COVID-19 have risen to levels not seen since February in the Dan River Region. Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are adding about 52 new infections a day. The increase come courtesy of the delta variant, an extremely transmissible version of the novel coronavirus.
The current surge will cease after the virus runs out of people to infect who can effectively transmit it to others, Spillmann said.
"For the delta variant, herd immunity will likely have to be about 90-95% of the population, whether by vaccination, by illness, or a combination," he explained via email.
Factoring in children, only about 40% of the population in the local health district is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Anyone wanting a vaccination may visit vaccinefinder.gov or vaccinate.virginial.gov to locate a nearby site.
Schools
In Pittsylvania County Schools, 77% of employees are fully vaccinated and another 5% have received one dose, Superintendent Mark Jones said this week.
Danville Public Schools does not have an updated percentage of vaccines for employees, spokesperson Lanie Davis said Thursday. As of May, about 55% of teachers were vaccinated, she said.
Danville school leaders are in talks with Sovah Health-Danville and Piedmont Access to Health Services for potential in-school vaccine clinics, Davis said. Pittsylvania County is working with PATHS for clinics in addition to booster shoots for staff, Jones said.
Neither district had numbers on student vaccinations. However, the health department reports on 19% of children 12-15 years old and 23% of those 16-17 are fully vaccinated across Danville and Pittsylvania County.
"Our students are responding well to the mask requirements," Jones said when asked if there has been any pushback to the regulation in the county.
Davis said the mask policy is being followed in Danville, but officials are having to remind the students to wear the face coverings correctly, in addition to remaining socially distant from one another.
"We are also promoting vaccination as the number one mitigation strategy to stop the spread and continue to keep our students learning face-to-face," she said.
More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Danville Public Schools between students and employees since doors opened on Aug. 9. There were 29 new cases added this week alone.
George Washington High School closed its doors to in-person learning Thursday and Friday after a rise in caseloads there. So far, 31 GW students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus. The school is expected to reopen Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.
Pittsylvania County had 42 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, an online dashboard showed. The county does not detail cumulative infections, so it's unclear how many have been reported since school restarted Aug. 10.
"When the recommended isolation/contagious period is completed, the case is removed from the active list," Jones said.
Hospital issues
"As it relates to hospital capacity, this is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer at Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee. "To manage the increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, our hospital leaders are evaluating capacity within every department hour-to-hour, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly reporting our capacity in these areas to the state and to our regional partners."
Sovah Health tries to keep patients close to home, but officials sometimes make transfers between the Martinsville and Danville campuses, Gunn-Nolan confirmed.
And although the hospital situation continues to evolve, Sovah Health leaders urge residents not to delay emergency care if needed.
"If you are experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1 or head to the nearest ER," Gunn-Nolan said. "You may experience longer wait times, but you will be seen."
She did suggest, however, that for less-severe issues residents should try to get care at an urgent-care clinic or a primary-care provider so the hospital staff will be able to "focus on the most critical needs."
Outbreaks
Another outbreak came to light this week at a child care center in either Danville or Pittsylvania County. With that addition, 21 cases were added to the outbreak tally.
Health department officials would not provide details on that outbreak. A revived dashboard on statewide outbreaks in certain settings also did not show the location of the child care facility. It did, however, report an outbreak in progress at Roman Eagle Memorial Home. There are eight cases associated with that outbreak reported to the health department on Aug. 19.
Since the start of the pandemic, 58 outbreaks have claimed the lives of 107 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County. The majority of outbreaks are classified in congregate settings, which can include businesses, churches and community gatherings.
Another worry coming
Last year with a mask mandate still in full-force from the state level, very few flu cases were reported. Now in a new restriction-free era, local health leaders are worried what the winter months will bring.
"There is a lot of concern for flu season coming soon in the midst of COVID-19 cases rising," Gunn-Nolan said.
"Last year, it is likely that masking helped prevent some of the spread of flu," she said. "This year, masks are being worn less frequently in our community, and people should know it is possible to become ill with both the flu and COVID-19."
Spillmann said he wasn't aware of any local reports of flu activity so far, but the local health department is planning for vaccine clinics to combat the upcoming illness season. There aren't any schedules available yet, but Spillmann said flu shots normally start in September and October.
"Getting both vaccines is the best form of protection against these viruses," Gunn-Nolan said.