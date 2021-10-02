September marks second highest month for COVID-19 infections, deaths in Dan River Region

"VDH does count deaths among people with underlying conditions where the death certificate specifically lists that COVID-19 as the primary or contributing cause of death," the blog post said.

Oftentimes, death certificates will list an underlying condition.

"In these situations, it is likely that the COVID-19 infection worsened the underlying condition and the two together contributed to the patient’s death," officials wrote.

However, even if someone tested positive for COVID-19 and a death certificate "lists an alternative cause of death that better fully explains the patient’s death" then that fatality does not get allotted to the COVID-19 database.

In mathematical terms, cases have increased by 2,000% in the last four months. June marked the low point in the pandemic when only 81 cases were added in the entire month. Now, that number is achieved every two days.

There are some signs this fourth pandemic wave — largely driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus — may be easing across the state.

In Virginia, about 13% fewer COVID-19 patients are occupying hospitals compared with the previous week, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's dashboard reported Friday.