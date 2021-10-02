September marks second highest month for COVID-19 infections, deaths in Dan River Region

September will go down in the COVID-19 record books with the second highest number of infections and deaths added — so far — during the 18-month pandemic, but glimmers of hope indicate the worst of the fourth wave may be easing.
Last month's 1,824 virus cases were only surpassed by January's figures following a surge mostly driven by holiday gatherings, experts have previously said. Three new deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County were recorded this week to bring September's toll to 39. That's second to the record of 55 in February that also included a one-day data dump adding fatalities dating many months back.
So far, 268 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first death was recorded March 25, 2020.
When a fatality is added to a statewide COVID-19 database it's never clear when the death occurred. The Virginia Department of Health uses a strict process to verify the virus was a cause of death. That procedure alone sometimes takes two weeks to complete.
"Each death certificate is reviewed carefully according to stringent criteria by a subject matter expert which takes additional time," health officials wrote in a blog post this week.
In addition to verifying via death certificate, case investigators review a person's medical records and talk with a health care provider or family member.
"VDH does count deaths among people with underlying conditions where the death certificate specifically lists that COVID-19 as the primary or contributing cause of death," the blog post said.
Oftentimes, death certificates will list an underlying condition.
"In these situations, it is likely that the COVID-19 infection worsened the underlying condition and the two together contributed to the patient’s death," officials wrote.
However, even if someone tested positive for COVID-19 and a death certificate "lists an alternative cause of death that better fully explains the patient’s death" then that fatality does not get allotted to the COVID-19 database.
In mathematical terms, cases have increased by 2,000% in the last four months. June marked the low point in the pandemic when only 81 cases were added in the entire month. Now, that number is achieved every two days.
There are some signs this fourth pandemic wave — largely driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus — may be easing across the state.
In Virginia, about 13% fewer COVID-19 patients are occupying hospitals compared with the previous week, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's dashboard reported Friday.
Locally, Sovah Health was treating 45 COVID-19 patients at its facilities in Danville and Martinsville as of Wednesday, an 8% drop from the previous week.
Overall, statewide cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus have dropped week-over-week, but Danville and Pittsylvania County's figures have bucked that trend by nudging upward a bit. As of Friday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was averaging about 59 new infections per day, up from 42 on Sept. 24.
Even with a smaller population, most of the infections are in Pittsylvania County. Danville is averaging about 22 new cases per day whereas the county is adding 37 new cases daily.
Pittsylvania County also has a much higher positivity rate. At 32%, that means nearly 1-in-3 county residents who are tested for COVID-19 yield a positive result. Danville's rate is half that at 16%.
Both figures are well above the 5% threshold the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to determine if the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.
Southside Virginia — and nearly all localities in the state — are listed in the CDC's highest risk category for virus transmission. In areas of high or substantial risk, the federal agency recommends everyone wear a face mask in indoor public settings. More than 93% of the United States remains at a high risk for for COVID spread, the CDC reported Friday.