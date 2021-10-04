Seven more virus deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County hit the record books Saturday and Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Since health officials no longer update a dashboard on weekends, new fatalities weren’t revealed to the public until Monday.

Of the deaths — three women and four men — six were Danville residents, and one lived in Pittsylvania County. One was in his or her 40s, three in their 60s, one in his or her 70s and another was 80 or older.

Even though the deaths were added over the weekend they likely occurred weeks ago. The health department waits for the official death certificate before verifying a fatality was linked to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In addition to the death certificate, officials sometimes contact the health provider and family to learn more details, extending the process.

So far, 275 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19 since the first fatality was recorded on March 25, 2020.

Both Danville and Pittsylvania County are adding about 58 new infections per day, a rate expected to remain high through at least this week, according to the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.