Seven more virus deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County hit the record books Saturday and Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Since health officials no longer update a dashboard on weekends, new fatalities weren’t revealed to the public until Monday.
Of the deaths — three women and four men — six were Danville residents, and one lived in Pittsylvania County. One was in his or her 40s, three in their 60s, one in his or her 70s and another was 80 or older.
Even though the deaths were added over the weekend they likely occurred weeks ago. The health department waits for the official death certificate before verifying a fatality was linked to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In addition to the death certificate, officials sometimes contact the health provider and family to learn more details, extending the process.
So far, 275 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19 since the first fatality was recorded on March 25, 2020.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania County are adding about 58 new infections per day, a rate expected to remain high through at least this week, according to the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
Across the state, case rate are starting to decline. On Monday, Virginia was averaging about 2,750 new daily cases, a drop from 3,600 in mid-September.
Southside Virginia remains listed as a high-risk zone for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In this category — and even one below it — residents should wear face coverings while in indoor public setting, the federal agency recommends.
The region’s positivity rate — 30% in Pittsylvania County and 15% in Danville — remains highly elevated. The CDC views anything about 5% to indicate the virus is spreading uncontrolled in an area.
The latest wave was sparked by what’s known as the delta variant, a highly transmissible version of the coronavirus. Until this version emerged, cases reached pandemic lows.
UVa models indicate cases should decline over the next month, but what happens then isn’t as clear. Last year, holiday travel and gatherings played a major role in the winter surge.
Danville Community College is teaming up with Dan River Region health agencies to host a community-wide vaccine clinic and information session this week.
In Danville, 54% of adults are fully vaccinated. Pittsylvania County is also about to eclipse the halfway mark for those 18 and older.
Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, will be the guest speaker for the hour-long talk starting at 11 a.m. Thursday in the student center on campus.
“There is a lot of misinformation circulating throughout our community regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and we want to address each of these concerns and hesitancies,” Gunn-Nolan said in a news release. “The FDA committed to giving the COVID-19 vaccinations priority (not rushed) review at all phases of the studies, and the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective while significantly decreasing the risk of hospitalization or death.”
In addition to Sovah Health, DCC is partnering with Danville-based Piedmont Access to Health Services and the Virginia Department of Health. The goal is to provide facts and unbiased information not only to students but the entire community, said Muriel Mickles, interim president of Danville Community College.