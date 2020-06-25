Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pittsylvania County
0 comments
breaking featured

Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pittsylvania County

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Pittsylvania County recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Virginia Health Department's data update Thursday morning.

The county now has a total of 95 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Danville's caseload of 73 remained steady.

Out of the 166 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, all but two have been confirmed. The health department lists two cases as probable, meaning someone is showing signs of COVID-19 and had contact with another person who's tested positive.

There are no new outbreaks reported, but an additional health care worker was added to the outbreak data. There are now eight health employees in the district who've tested positive for COVID-19.

In Virginia, there were 59,946 cases reported Thursday morning. That's an increase of 432 from Wednesday's report. Those figures also include probable cases.

A total of 1,675 people have died in Virginia from COVID-19, the health department reports.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News