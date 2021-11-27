Sewage system samples could aid in preventing another pandemic wave in Virginia

Current data

Throughout the state and Dan River Region, infections started to increase about a week before Thanksgiving but pulled back slightly this week. That could be due in part to a lag in reporting because of the holiday, something experienced many times over the pandemic. Data available early next week will show if the increase was just a blip or an indication of what's to come.

"As the weather turns cold, people are spending more time indoors, in closer spaces, for longer periods," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson with the health department told the Register & Bee last week. "And with the approaching holidays — when people tend to gather – we expect these numbers to increase."

In Danville, three new deaths at the hands of COVID-19 were added to the record books this week. The fatalities likely occurred at least weeks earlier because of the process state health officials use to verify a death was caused by the coronavirus.

In all, 328 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from the virus since the first fatality was reported in March 2020.