'She was good as gold.' Relatives recall Danville woman who died in house fire.

For David McMoore Sr., his girlfriend Annette Howard was his entire world.

"She meant everything to me, everything," McMoore, 76, said during an interview just across the narrow street from the home where the 71-year-old woman died in a house fire early Monday morning.

McMoore tried to save her, but the heat and flames were too intense.

"The house burned just like kerosene," he said, sitting in the passenger side of a pickup truck. "I tried. I tried everything."

Howard's son and a grandchild lived at the home, but were not at the house during the incident.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at about 3:50 a.m. Monday at 512 Lewis St. in South Danville.

Firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the house when they arrived at the home where people were trapped inside, according to a news release from the fire department. After learning there were occupants in the home, firefighters immediately entered the structure to rescue them.

A woman was trapped in her bedroom, according to the news release.

The fire, which McMoore said started in his bedroom in the front part of the house, was burning so quickly, he said. It began in an outlet where he had plugged in an electric stove, he said.

"I freaked out," he said.

The fire was caused by overloaded extension cords, said Danville Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Thornton.

Firefighters, after they arrived, went through the burning room to retrieve the woman trapped inside of her bedroom at the back of the home. Once they found her, they brought her outside and began CPR.

The Danville Life Saving Crew began treating her and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other occupant escaped the burning home and refused treatment by fire personnel and the lifesaving crew, according to the news release.

The house was searched twice for any other victims and none were found. The fire was then extinguished and an extensive investigation has been started by the Danville Fire Marshal's office.

Danville Utilities was also on scene to assist during the incident.

Four engines, a ladder truck, one battalion and a Hazmat vehicle responded to the incident.

Next-door neighbor Paulette Watkins called 911 after hearing McMoore crying out for help.

"He was just calling my name," Watkins said. "He was outside on his front porch."

She said McMoore and Howard were "good neighbors" and "good people."

Daryl Howard, Annette Howard's son, said he was at his girlfriend's house when he got the call about the fire at around 4:30 a.m.

"I was all to pieces, really distraught," he said, adding that the fire was out by the time he arrived at the home. "It just went too fast. It's an old, old house."

McMoore's daughter, Kelly McMoore, said Annette Howard had worked as a caregiver.

"She was very kind, the nicest woman you'd ever meet," Kelly McMoore said. "She was good as gold."

Between Kelly McMoore and Annette Howard's grandson, "one of us was always sitting with her," Kelly said. Howard enjoyed sitting on her front porch and she also had a sweet tooth, Kelly added.

"She loved to eat candy," she said. "She liked to eat sweets. She loved her Juicy Fruit gum."

Annette Howard, who had two strokes in the past, walked with a cane, she said.

McMoore, who lives in the Piney Forest Road area, said she woke up with a bad feeling at around the time of the fire, which she knew nothing about.

"I was sitting up on the side of the bed," Kelly said. "Something didn't feel right."

That's when her daughter ran to Kelly screaming, telling her about the fatal fire.

"It was so creepy," Kelly McMoore said.

During their 43-year relationship, David McMoore Sr. and Annette Howard were never apart.

"We always were together," he said.

Their 5-year-old Chihuahua, Lil' Bit, was running around inside the house during the fire and then hid. The beloved dog made it out of the home alive.