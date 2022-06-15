Sheriff: Missing Pittsylvania County boy found about 3/4 of a mile from home after community rallies to search

The 4-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday evening was found the next morning in wooded area about 3/4 of a mile from his Cedar Trail home off Mount Cross Road.

"The searchers saw him and a neighbor's dog sitting in a creek bed," Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday morning.

The boy had no injuries, was examined by rescue personnel and reunited with his parents, Taylor said.

Authorities reported Tuesday night that a young child named Wyatt — described as a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes — wandered off from his home at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was wearing no clothing.

Before being reported missing, the boy had spent the day playing with his siblings and was last seen on the back porch of the family's home, Taylor said.

"At some point, he wandered away," he said. "This was around 7:45 p.m. [Tuesday] night."

Wyatt's parents called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after briefly searching for him, Taylor said.

"Deputies were on scene within just a few minutes and an organized search commenced," Taylor said.

The county's dispatch system used the reverse 911 system and about 3,400 notifications were made within a few minutes alerting the community of the missing boy, Taylor said.

Drones and fixed-wing aircraft — both with thermal imaging cameras — and K-9s were used during the search. The technology did not yield any results, partly due to foliage hampering the drones, Taylor said.

In addition, 14 ground teams searched by grids throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Taylor said.

"Many of the ground search teams used night vision and thermal devices while searching," he said. "At the height of the search, there were approximately 75 searchers helping."

In addition to neighbors and family members, personnel from the Danville Life Saving Crew, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Pittsylvania County Emergency Management, members of Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the Virginia State Police and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office searched for Wyatt.

"The community rallied behind the search effort,' Taylor said. "A special thanks to the members of the Judah House of Worship for opening their church for the search teams."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.