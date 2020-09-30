 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office investigating rash of vehicle break-ins in Ringgold
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Ringgold community.

Residents in the Ringgold community are experiencing an increase in items stolen from vehicles, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports.

The thefts are occurring from vehicles parked in driveways generally between 10 p.m. and daylight. In most cases, those vehicles are unlocked.

When a vehicle is locked, thieves break the window to get inside, according to the sheriff's office.

"We encourage you to remove valuables, especially firearms, from your vehicles if possible," Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff's office, wrote in an email. "If you have security cameras installed please test to make sure the cameras are working properly."

Anyone with any information on the thefts may call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, during normal business hours, at (434) 432-7800. After normal business hours, residents should (434) 432-7931. To report information on this or any other crime and stay anonymous, call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at (800) 791-0044.

