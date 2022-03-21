Silver Creek Road in Tunstall area closed after propane tanker flips

A propane tanker overturned Monday morning on Silver Creek Road in the Tunstall area of Pittsylvania County, shutting down the roadway, officials reported.

"The truck is leaking, but emergency responders from several agencies are on the scene and say there is no immediate danger at this time," Pittsylvania County authorities wrote in a news release.

The road remained closed as of 1 p.m. Officials said it was stay shuttered "for an extended amount of time as emergency crews work to clear the scene."