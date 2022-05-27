Small fire causes minimal damage to RCATT in Danville

A small fire blamed on an electrical issue caused minimal damage Friday at the Regional Center for Advanced Training and Technology in Danville, the fire department reported.

Crews responded to RCATT at about 2 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roof, a news release from battalion chief T.E. Napier Jr. stated.

Firefighters found fire "smoldering in fiber board located between the outside metal of the buildings exterior and the interior block wall," Napier said.

"The facility personnel were evacuated and crews then accessed the area by removing the roof flashing and some of the exterior metal covering the walls," he explained in the release.

The Danville Fire Marshal's office ruled the case to be a faulty exterior electrical outlet.

No injuries were reported. Crews state on scene for about 2.5 hours.

Napier described the damage as minimal to the building.