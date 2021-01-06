Snow a possibility Friday in Danville

Danville may get a dab of snow Friday, according to forecasters.

"It does look like there will be a little snow in the forecast, but it's still early in the game to pin down," said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Sporer.

Residents can expect less than an inch of snow, if any, Sporer said.

"It looks like the best chance for decent snow will be much further west and south in the mountains of North Carolina," he said.

Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said city workers will begin spreading brine on the roads Thursday morning. It takes 10 hours to apply it to streets all over the city.

"We're anticipating something [precipitation]," Drazenovich said. "It's unlikely we're getting nothing."

Brine is made by running water through rock salt to produce a solution of 23% saltwater. When it's spread on the roads, the solution dries and adheres to the road to prevent ice from forming.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It creates a layer under the snow that keeps the snow from bonding to the road," Drazenovich said.

City crews will be on standby Thursday night, he said.