Snow a possibility Friday in Danville

Danville may get a dab of snow Friday, according to forecasters.
"It does look like there will be a little snow in the forecast, but it's still early in the game to pin down," said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Sporer.
Residents can expect less than an inch of snow, if any, Sporer said.
"It looks like the best chance for decent snow will be much further west and south in the mountains of North Carolina," he said.
Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said city workers will begin spreading brine on the roads Thursday morning. It takes 10 hours to apply it to streets all over the city.
"We're anticipating something [precipitation]," Drazenovich said. "It's unlikely we're getting nothing."
Brine is made by running water through rock salt to produce a solution of 23% saltwater. When it's spread on the roads, the solution dries and adheres to the road to prevent ice from forming.
"It creates a layer under the snow that keeps the snow from bonding to the road," Drazenovich said.
City crews will be on standby Thursday night, he said.
Temperatures are expected to be below normal through Friday, with highs in the upper 30s. The remainder of the weekend should see temperatures reach the low-to-mid 40s, Sporer said.
Overnight through Sunday, the mercury will likely dip into the mid-to-upper 20s, he said.
There is a 20% to 30% chance of precipitation - rain and snow - Monday into Monday night before conditions dry out again Tuesday.
"It's something to keep an eye on," Sporer said.
Residents in the Danville area can anticipate colder but drier weather over the next two weeks before warmer and wetter conditions settle in for the rest of the month, Sporer said.
However, colder and snowier conditions are always a possibility, he pointed out.
"It's definitely not the time to let your guard down for winter weather,” Sporer said.