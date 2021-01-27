Snow possible tonight in Danville, Pittsylvania County; storm track will determine accumulations

Danville and Pittsylvania County are under a winter weather advisory as a snow-producing system moves into the area tonight and early Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued its alert for most of the Southside to expect rain starting late this afternoon then changing to snow through early Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Phil Hysell said a winter storm system tracking across the Southeast will begin as rain and then change over to snow, according to a news release from the city of Danville.

For Danville, the rain will begin around 6 to 7 p.m. Late in the evening, the rain will mix with snow and then change over to snow before midnight.

Hysell said an accumulation of wet snow is expected, but the computer models vary on the amounts. The most likely scenario is a total accumulation of a half-inch to 1 inch of snow. However, a shift in the track of the storm could bring 3 to 4 inches of snow.

High winds also will be a concern.

Danville Public Works crews are monitoring the situation, the city reported. Crews will not, however, pretreat major thoroughfares and bridges with brine today because the rain would wash away the brine from the street and bridge surfaces.

Brine is a mixture of water and salt. The water in the brine evaporates, leaving the salt behind on the road. The salt breaks the bond between the snow and the roadway, and it therefore helps prevent the snow from freezing onto roads and bridges.