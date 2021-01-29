UPDATE: Winter storm watch issued for Dan River Region

Danville road crews are gearing up for a weekend storm that could bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain — or just plain rain — depending on a number of variables causing headaches for forecasters.
Danville Public Works started pretreating main thoroughfares, bridges and overpasses Friday. The city uses a brine solution consisting of salt and water. The water evaporates and leaves the salt behind. Since salt has a lower melting temperature, it's used to combat frozen precipitation on roadways.
The system is expected to bring "a plethora of precipitation types" Saturday night into Sunday, according to a forecast discussion from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Meteorologist Reggie Roakes said a low-pressure system moving across the Ohio Valley will ride over the area and bring a wintry mix, according to a news release from Danville.
The National Weather Service placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a winter storm watch from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
“The precipitation is temperature dependent,” Roakes said. “You are going to receive impactful precipitation no matter what.”
Forecasters believe it will start as snow, then change to sleet and freezing rain. As temperatures warm during the day Sunday, it could all change over to rain.
The transition will determine snow accumulations. Early forecasts indicate about 1 or 2 inches of snow.
Danville crews are prepared for round-the-clock snow removal operations, the city reported. When an inch of snow has accumulated, workers will start plowing the most traveled roads.
After snow stops falling and the main roads are clear, crews then move on to what's known as collector streets. Those are areas that connect the main thoroughfares to neighborhoods. The final stage will be residential streets, according to the city.
Danville Utilities will have crews ready to respond as needed through the weekend for power outages.
If any resident or visitor needs shelter, then they should call Danville's non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. Arrangements for shelter will be made.
