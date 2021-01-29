UPDATE: Winter storm watch issued for Dan River Region

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The transition will determine snow accumulations. Early forecasts indicate about 1 or 2 inches of snow.

Danville crews are prepared for round-the-clock snow removal operations, the city reported. When an inch of snow has accumulated, workers will start plowing the most traveled roads.

After snow stops falling and the main roads are clear, crews then move on to what's known as collector streets. Those are areas that connect the main thoroughfares to neighborhoods. The final stage will be residential streets, according to the city.

Danville Utilities will have crews ready to respond as needed through the weekend for power outages.

If any resident or visitor needs shelter, then they should call Danville's non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. Arrangements for shelter will be made.

Scenes from Thursday morning's snow in Danville

Danville and the surrounding region received a blanket of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported that Danville received about 3.8 inches in total snowfall, but it may not have looked like that much once the sun came up.