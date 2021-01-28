Snowfall blankets Danville, causing power outages but no road troubles; another system could be lurking for weekend

With Danville's quick brush with winter weather over in a few hours Thursday, forecasters are keeping a close watch on another possible snowmaking system this weekend.

Although Danville and some of the surrounding region received a noticeable amount of snowfall on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there was ultimately not enough snow for Danville Public Works to deploy its snowplows throughout the city.

Instead of pretreating the city’s main roads and bridges with a brine to help melt snow, public works intended to put down rock salt in the early hours of Thursday. But not enough accumulated on the roads to warrant even that kind of action, Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said Thursday afternoon.

“Around 2 a.m. it got fairly heavy and covered the roads somewhat, but it lightened up after that and the temperature never went down below 34, so what was falling was melting the whole time,” Drazenovich said.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported that Danville received about 3.8 inches in total snowfall, but it may not have looked like that much once the sun came up.

