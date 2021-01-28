Snowfall blankets Danville, causing power outages but no road troubles; another system could be lurking for weekend

With Danville's quick brush with winter weather over in a few hours Thursday, forecasters are keeping a close watch on another possible snowmaking system this weekend.
Although Danville and some of the surrounding region received a noticeable amount of snowfall on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there was ultimately not enough snow for Danville Public Works to deploy its snowplows throughout the city.
Instead of pretreating the city’s main roads and bridges with a brine to help melt snow, public works intended to put down rock salt in the early hours of Thursday. But not enough accumulated on the roads to warrant even that kind of action, Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said Thursday afternoon.
“Around 2 a.m. it got fairly heavy and covered the roads somewhat, but it lightened up after that and the temperature never went down below 34, so what was falling was melting the whole time,” Drazenovich said.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported that Danville received about 3.8 inches in total snowfall, but it may not have looked like that much once the sun came up.
“This is a really heavy wet snow, so when it first falls, it’s not all lumping down together because it was such large flakes,” said meteorologist Reggie Roakes, “but because they have all that weight and liquid in them, as they sit longer they start to compact. What originally is measured out as 3.8 after a couple of hours has compacted and looks like not as much as it did as soon as it finished falling.”
The city of Danville reported early Thursday that about 1,500 utility customers were without power because of snow weighing down power lines and bending tree limbs. By 3 p.m., almost all customers had their power restored.
Despite the scattered power outages, Drazenovich labeled the snowfall as “an uneventful snowstorm.” There was enough snow for children to enjoy it but not enough snow that it caused his crews a lot of extra work.
“I’m sure there were some snowmen built and some snowball fights,” he said. “And we didn’t have to clear the roads of much snow. I guess it was the best of both worlds.”
There could be a more significant weather event this weekend, however.
Roakes said the National Weather Service is still compiling information before making official estimates of anticipated snowfall. He said it depends on how quickly the new storm front moves in. If it travels quickly, it could have some marginally warmer air, which would turn the snow and sleet from Saturday evening and Sunday morning into a freezing rain. But if it travels more slowly, it could be a more prolonged winter weather event.
“At this point it’s definitely looking like it will come in here most likely as snow,” he said. “From there, it’s a dilemma of what does it do? Does it transition gradually over to rain or is it going to stick to something more wintery for a longer period of time or the whole time? So we’ll be monitoring that.”