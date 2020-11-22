Some Southside families say they will serve up caution on Thanksgiving

Dining outside or at the beach

Darlene Thielman, who recently moved back to Southside from Atlanta, is not expecting company, but she’s cooking “the entire Thanksgiving spread” and will have take-home meals for any friends or family who drop by.

The most visiting there would be would be out in the yard, if the weather allows it.

Some Southern Virginia families are planning to eat with others outdoors, although that seems to require a trip down South to accomplish.

Kyle Buckner, 33, will travel with his girlfriend Carley Shelton’s family to celebrate in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He said his own family is having a small dinner without much of the extended family.

“If you had told us in April or May that we’d still be talking about this, I never would have imagined,” Buckner said of the pandemic.

Shelton, 28, said her parents, sister and grandparents will all be around this week, a far cry from the 30 or so family members who would gather for a normal Thanksgiving.

“Even with the virus, you still want to be with your family,” she said.

They aren't the only ones trading in a traditional gathering with a seaside excursion.