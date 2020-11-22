Some Southside families say they will serve up caution on Thanksgiving

Even with smaller Thanksgiving dinners, Jana Anderson hopes families can still celebrate despite the current state of the pandemic.
“Obviously, we’re not going to get together with a lot of people,” she said of her own family. “Not getting together with family and friends, it’s a lot different this year. This year it’s going to be smaller.”
To compensate for the altered Thanksgiving landscape — and potential depression it represents — she's bringing out the Yuletide early.
“What we’re doing is decorating earlier for Christmas,” Anderson of Danville said. “It looks more festive, and I think a lot of people are doing that, where they’re decorating for Christmas earlier and probably more decorations to make things a lot happier.”
Among a small group of Danville area residents surveyed this week, plans for the holiday ran the spectrum, but the overall theme was a sense of caution.
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled a lot of events during the past year, but Thanksgiving seems to be one people want to hold onto — although in more limited ways than before.
Thursday evening, just a week before Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the American public that people should not visit others for Thanksgiving — not even members of their immediate families — because the increasing spread of the coronavirus is at an all-time high and visiting would only spread it more.
Instead, the CDC cautioned, people only should celebrate the holiday with members of their households. They defined that as people who have been living together for at least 14 days.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam a few days earlier had made similar suggestions because he was seeing Virginia's cases rise significantly — a daily average almost double what it was earlier this month — and noted how even worse the numbers were in other parts of the country.
Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Nancy Bell said, "We hope people will be especially careful as we head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays where social gathering usually is the norm. In the health district we have, unfortunately, seen surges in COVID cases after holidays like Mother's Day and Independence Day.
"As college students typically return for the fall and winter holidays, we need to be especially careful, as COVID infections in other areas can be transmitted to our community by travelers."
The stories area people tell about their plans appear to mirror the results of a national survey by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, which showed that nearly 2 in 5 people say they probably would attend a gathering with more than 10 people and a third do not plan to ask guests to wear masks.
“There is no place like home, but during these times, you may have to live from your great memories,” Debbie McKinney said.
Dining outside or at the beach
Darlene Thielman, who recently moved back to Southside from Atlanta, is not expecting company, but she’s cooking “the entire Thanksgiving spread” and will have take-home meals for any friends or family who drop by.
The most visiting there would be would be out in the yard, if the weather allows it.
Some Southern Virginia families are planning to eat with others outdoors, although that seems to require a trip down South to accomplish.
Kyle Buckner, 33, will travel with his girlfriend Carley Shelton’s family to celebrate in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He said his own family is having a small dinner without much of the extended family.
“If you had told us in April or May that we’d still be talking about this, I never would have imagined,” Buckner said of the pandemic.
Shelton, 28, said her parents, sister and grandparents will all be around this week, a far cry from the 30 or so family members who would gather for a normal Thanksgiving.
“Even with the virus, you still want to be with your family,” she said.
They aren't the only ones trading in a traditional gathering with a seaside excursion.
Brent McSherry said he would normally be at his sister’s house in Bedford for Thanksgiving, but her family is going to the beach to celebrate this year.
“I’m sure I’ll eat something, but as of right now, I have no plans,” McSherry said. “I’ll probably see my kids at sometime or another during this thing, but I don’t know when.”
Cindy Edgerton of Rangeley is going with a group of eight to Bluffton, S.C., “where it will be warm enough to dine and visit outdoors. We’ll have non-traditional food, seafood pasta.”
Thomas and Stuart Webster of Martinsville are heading to the family home in Cherry Grove Beach, S.C., to be joined by their son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
This “low key” family holiday, which will include fishing, golf and celebrating the baby’s ninth-month birthday, will be for “just us,” they said.
Gael and Smith Chaney of Smith Mountain Lake, on the other hand, will spend this one without their children.
“Our children were all relieved when I suggested it would be safer if they stayed home, especially the pregnant daughter-in-law who said her doctor would probably tell her not to attend,” Gail Chaney said.
“After months of dining for two,” the couple will be joined only by her brother, she said.
Jim Schultz, 28, of Danville, said he and his brother would get together at his parents’ house in Maryland for Thanksgiving, but the gathering will just be the immediate family as a precaution. He added that everybody plans on getting COVID-19 tests before the holiday.
“I’ve got mine planned for Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said. “We want to make sure everybody tests negative and then go from there.”
Dangerous times
Meanwhile, Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, the Wexner Center's chief quality and patient safety officer, warned that Thanksgiving celebrations could make families vulnerable to the disease.
"When you're gathered together around the table, engaged in conversation, sitting less than six feet apart with your masks down, even in a small group, that's when the spread of this virus can really happen,” he stated in a release.
Numbers already are high in Southside. In the Pittsylvania County-Danville Health District there have been 3,092 cases, 70 deaths — two on Saturday — and 243 hospitalized. That area has a 8.7% 7-day positivity on 36,868 tests.
Statewide there are 215,679 cases, with 3,938 deaths and 14,017 hospitalizations and a 7-day testing positivity rate of 7.1%.
If people are hosting in-person celebrations, Gonsenhauser recommends having a plan and communicating that plan to guests. He urges people to wear masks at all times, separate seating arrangements by household and having only one or two people serve the food. If people are taking their holiday meal outdoors, he suggests people follow the same precautions they would if they were indoors. If people have out-of-town guests coming, Gonsenhauser recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 rates in both areas.
"If you have someone in your household who's high risk, and you're in a low incidence area," he said, "you're going to want to think twice about having a celebration where people are coming from an area where there's a lot of virus in the community."
Danville Register & Bee staff writer Parker Cotton contributed to this story.
