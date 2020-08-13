Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute email to staff: If positive, but asymptomatic, keep working

"If the test is COVID-19 positive, they must isolate," she wrote in an email. "Staff who have received a positive test result are referred to [the Virginia Department of Health's] local health department and are placed out of work until VDH clears them to return to work. We follow the CDC guidelines for returning to work for staff who are COVID-19 positive."

Also, CDC guidance recommends if a person has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 — but the exposed person is asymptomatic — that person can continue to work while using precautions, including wearing PPE, McGuire said.

Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University in Ohio, also contradicted the advice given in the mental health institute's email and said those that test positive should self-quarantine.

"If that test shows they're positive, then they should be in isolation and should be working with the health department on contact tracing," Smith said.

According to the CDC's website, health care personnel who are not severely immunocompromised and who were asymptomatic during their infection can return to work after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test.