Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute stops admitting new patients as outbreak grows

The two infected staff members are isolating away from the facility and receiving treatment as needed, Cunningham said.

As for the patients, "SVMHI has isolated existing positive patient cases and is further cohorting patients and staff to limit the opportunity for further spread of the virus," Cunningham said.

Additional testing for COVID-19 will take place Tuesday, she said.

It is the third outbreak at the facility since July, when four clients and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Thirteen clients and staff members tested positive during a second outbreak in November.

At the time of the second outbreak in November, Andrews said at the time Southern Virginia had gone against the Virginia Department of Health's recommendations to stop new patient admissions.

Every outbreak at SVMHI is taken seriously and monitored closely by the facility and the department of behavioral health and developmental services, Cunningham said Monday.

"It is really important to understand that every outbreak is looked at individually," she said. "This is the context with which SVMHI, along with the local health department, makes decisions about whether to continue accepting admissions."