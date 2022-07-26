Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit coming next month

Developers, builders, contractors and home renovators looking for new residential housing opportunities of all types and price points should plan to visit the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit on Aug. 18 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

The summit, which also is targeted for financial institutions, architects, local community representatives and others in the construction industry, will highlight opportunities in the cities of Danville and Martinsville and the counties of Franklin, Halifax, Patrick and Pittsylvania.

The goal of the summit to spur new residential housing construction.

“The southern region of Virginia is the next new sweet spot from a building development perspective,” said Barbara Fiedor, assistant director of economic development for the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism. “Land remains affordable, and the infrastructure and resources are here.”

Ryan Price, chief economist for the Virginia Realtors Association, will be the keynote speaker.

The full-day event will feature:

An overview of regional housing data.

Regional opportunities for development.

A panel discussion on housing resources and incentives.

A panel discussion on financing options.

An exhibit hall and one-on-one match-making sessions between developers and localities to discuss interest in projects.

A networking reception.

On Aug. 19, site tours will be held.

The registration deadline is Monday. For more information and to register, visit discoverdanville.com/housing summit/.