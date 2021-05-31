Southside veterans — one with ties to Danville — recognized for service

The transports ships were high-value targets for the German submarines in World War II, so the ships developed a maneuver where they would go forward in a constant zig-zag pattern. While this made the voyage safer, it was uncomfortable for those on the ship.

He was stationed mostly in India.

Redd was a sophomore at the Henry County Training School when he was drafted in the Army on Nov. 11, 1943.

Redd trained as a sewing machine operator and was assigned to the 4482nd Quartermaster Salvage Repair Company with the 10th Army and sent to the Ryukyus Islands in Okinawa, Japan.

Redd was involved in Operation Iceberg, the last land battle on Okinawa before the end of WWII.

After the war Redd returned to Fort Bragg, N.C., and was discharged on Nov. 11, 1946. He has been a member of the American Legion for more than 50 years and served as its commander for 21. He has also served in the Veterans Honor for over 40 years and has been named the "Veteran of the Year" by the MHC Honor Guard.

The three had been invited to attend the birthday party of May Preston, 95, Hairston's sister, when the Glory Quilters and Homer Dillard American Legion members arrived to recognize the men for their service with family and friends in attendance.

