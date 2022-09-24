Southwest Virginia, including Danville and Pittsylvania County, shows high obesity rates in children

Virginia's childhood obesity rate is roughly 15%, but young people in areas like Danville and Pittsylvania tend to be heavier than those in the rest of the commonwealth, according to state figures.

According to the latest available numbers from the Virginia Department of Health's and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth's Virginia Youth Survey in 2019, 21.7% of high school students in Southwest Virginia — which includes Danville and Pittsylvania County — were reported as being obese.

Statewide, 14.9% of Virginia youth ages 10 to 17 have obesity, according to a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, "State of Childhood Obesity: Helping All Children Grow Up Healthy." The numbers reflect the years 2019-2020.

Virginia ranks 31 among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., when it comes to childhood obesity.

Obesity is defined as having a body-mass index of 30 or above, while those who are considered overweight have a BMI between 25 and 29.9.

Factors that contribute to obesity include lack of access to healthy food sources, in areas known as "food deserts," and outdoor recreational options — especially in rural areas. Also, inadequate transportation can hamper access to parks and gyms, as well as doctor's offices for preventive care.

"The combination of poverty and distance to healthy food leaves much of the region food insecure or lacking access to enough food for a healthy life due to resource limitations," according to a 2021 Health Equity report from the Health Collaborative that was released this past spring. "Without access to transportation or healthy food sources, populations are at higher risk of obesity and negative diet-related health conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

The Dan River Region has sprawling food deserts, with 33% of the population living more than 1 mile in urban areas — or 10 miles in rural areas — from the nearest grocery store, according to the report.

As for middle school students in the Southwest Virginia region, 26.4% described themselves as slightly or very overweight, according to the 2019 figures from the state health department and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

School divisions in Danville and Pittsylvania County did not opt in to be sampled in the survey, so there is no available data on childhood obesity in those localities.

"Local data from the Virginia Youth Survey is only available when school divisions opt into being oversampled by the survey," said Brennan Smith, spokesperson for the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

The survey is conducted every other year by the state health department and the foundation and was last conducted in the fall of 2021, Smith said.

"However, we are still awaiting the final data of that survey from the CDC [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]," he said.

The survey also asked middle- and high-school students questions such as how many were physically active at least 60 minutes per day, seven days a week (29% and 26.5%, respectively).

Also, 27.2% of middle school students and 24.8% of high school students in Southwest Virginia reported watching television at least three hours per day, and 43.7% and 48.2% reported playing video or computer games or using a computer at least three hours a day, respectively, according to the survey.

To help reduce childhood obesity among its students, Danville Public Schools serves them what's known as "reimbursable meals" meeting guidelines under the U.S. Department of Agriculture and requirements based on dietary specifications, said Kimberly Mims, child nutrition director for Danville Public Schools.

The school division develops cycle menus as a centralized nutritional plan, she said.

"A food-based menu planning approach is implemented for three age-grade groups [grades K-five, six-eight, and nine-12]," Mims said. "Meal patterns are specific to each age-grade group and there are specific requirements for meal components, quantities, vegetable subgroups [such as dark/green, red/orange, beans/peas] and dietary specifications."

Also, a chef salad is offered and students are encouraged to drink water, which is available for free where lunch is served, she said.

Danville Public Schools does not keep track of obesity among its students, said school division spokesperson Lanie Davis.

As for nationwide trends, childhood obesity rates are going up across the country, said Amanda Staiano, associate professor and director of the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory at Louisiana State University's Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Childhood obesity increased from 17.7% to 21.5% over the decade from 2011 to 2020, according to recent cross-sectional study results in a paper co-authored by Staiano for JAMA Pediatrics.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is releasing new clinical practice guidelines for child obesity treatment in a few weeks for pediatricians and health care providers, she said.

"Healthcare providers should offer or refer patients with obesity to evidence-based family weight management programs," Staiano told the Danville Register & Bee via email. "Some patients may qualify for medications and/or metabolic and bariatric surgery, depending on their degree of obesity and related disease. Dietary counseling, physical activity counseling, and behavior/lifestyle counseling should be provided to parents and kids to help support them to achieve a healthier weight."

In the commonwealth, the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth offers grant money for Healthy Communities Action Teams using a request-for-proposal process, Smith said. The projects are funded for up to three years at a $31,000 maximum per year.

"These community collaboratives drive long-term policy, systems and environmental changes that support at least one of eight healthy behaviors that prevent and reduce childhood obesity," Smith said.

Those healthy habits include breastfeeding, reducing consumption of energy-dense foods, moving more, decreasing screen time, getting enough sleep, reducing stress with increased mindfulness and decreasing consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.

"Each one of us plays a role in the obesity epidemic, and we should consider both professionally and personally how to advocate for a healthier environment for our kids and our citizens," Staiano said. "From incentivizing corner stores and markets to offer healthy foods to ensuring children get access to healthy meals and physical activity opportunities during summer and holiday breaks, we need to build an environment that is conducive to healthy choices."