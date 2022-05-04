 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sovah Family Medicine-Gretna welcomes primary care provider

  • 0

Sovah Health announced this week that nurse practitioner Andrea Harvey has joined Sovah Physician Practices and is providing primary care for Sovah Family Medicine-Gretna.

“We are excited to welcome Andrea to our team of talented providers at Sovah Health,” said Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. “Her educational background and experience combined with a passion for her patients will help us to meet the health care needs of our region.”

Harvey received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and a Master of Science degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Harvey is a member of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners and is certified by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to perform department of transpiration physicals.

At Sovah Family Medicine-Gretna, she is specializing in primary care for children and adults, annual physicals, immunizations, high blood pressure, diabetes management, school physicals and chronic disease management.  

People are also reading…

Sovah Health is a regional health care delivery system serving the south-central Virginia and north central North Carolina region. It is comprised of two hospital campuses, one in Danville (formerly known as Danville Regional Medical Center) and the other in Martinsville (formerly known as Memorial Hospital of Martinsville & Henry County). 

Andrea Harvey

Andrea Harvey 
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Cognitive impact from severe COVID-19 similar to aging 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert