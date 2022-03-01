Sovah Health COVID-19 hospitalizations drop 85% since January peak

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Sovah Health have dropped 85% since the peak in mid-January.

On Monday, the health system was treating 10 people across its campuses in Danville and Martinsville who had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee.

The drastic decline mirrors similar trends throughout the nation and Virginia. Also Monday, hospitals across the state were treating about 900 patients for COVID-19, a 76% decline from the peak of more than 3,800 on Jan. 19.

Even though the Centers for Disease Control eased masking recommendations last week, Sovah Health will still require face coverings at all of its facilities for staff members, patients and visitors.

“While we are seeing a decline in cases across our system, it’s important that the public remain vigilant and continue to practice mitigation tactics, which include wearing a mask in indoor public places and large groups, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene — and most importantly — getting vaccinated or boosted,” Gunn-Nolan told the Register & Bee.

Based on the new guidance from the CDC, the federal agency no longer recommends Danville residents wear masks for indoor public spaces. The move comes after pivoting from viewing the pandemic through the lens of transmission to weighing the burden on local health care systems.

For the first time since July, Virginia reported fewer than 1,000 daily cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 44 new infections per day but only added nine new cases in Monday’s daily dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health.

Danville is the lone locality in Southern Virginia with a low level of COVID-19 based on the CDC’s new guidance. Pittsylvania County’s level is medium, meaning those at high-risk for severe illnesses are suggested to talk to their health care provider about precautions like masking wearing.

However, counties to the north and east remain in the high level, a designation that still carries the face covering recommendation from the CDC.

