Sovah Health-Danville chief medical officer debunks COVID vaccine myths

Gunn-Nolan described how the vaccine activates an immune response.

It’s one job is to enter your body and when that one arm enters it, “your body knows, ‘well that’s different, that’s not something that’s usually there,’ and starts to recruit an army,” Gunn-Nolan said.

“So, it has the blueprint to make that little COVID arm, your body recruits the army, gets the army ready to fight,” she said. “Before the army is even ready to fight, that MRNA that started that blueprint is already dead.”

She also shot down false claims that the vaccine causes infertility.

“No vaccine, ever, has affected fertility,” she said. “This vaccine is not going to prevent you from having children. It can’t do that. This vaccine is not going to mutate your DNA, it can’t do that.”

There are patients at the hospital under 50 — and under 20 — who will be on oxygen the rest of their lives if they survive COVID-19, she said.