Sovah Health-Danville chief medical officer debunks COVID vaccine myths

The death rate from COVID-19 for vaccinated people is minuscule and “natural immunity” from a previous infection are tenuous at best, said the chief medical officer at Sovah Health-Danville.
Dr. Sheronda Gunn-Nolan spoke to Danville Community College students via video conference Thursday just before a vaccine clinic was held at the campus that afternoon.
She debunked false claims and hysteria surrounding the vaccine that have been circulating on social media.
“It’s a bunch of lies and chaos and crazy information,” Gunn-Nolan said.
Unvaccinated people are 80 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who have had the shot, Gunn-Nolan said. Also, the death rate from COVID-19 for those who have been vaccinated is 0.005%, she said.
But a lot of people have refused to get inoculated due to misinformation.
“Yet still, there is that hesitation,” Gunn-Nolan said.
DCC, in partnership with Piedmont Access To Health Services, Virginia Department of Health and Sovah Health, hosted the information session for students, faculty, staff and community members.
Gunn-Nolan spoke in the Arnold Oliver Auditorium in DCC’s Temple Building while students watched her on video in the school’s student center.
The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and contains no preservatives, she added.
“Not having those preservatives makes it a safer vaccine,” Gunn-Nolan said.
More than 396 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. from Dec. 14 to Oct. 4 according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
During that time, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has received 8,390 reports of death — about 0.0021% — among people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The technology for the vaccines is not new, and has been around for 14 years for cancer research, Gunn-Nolan pointed out.
As for fears the vaccine can give its recipients COVID, they are unfounded. A small part of the virus — a synthetic MRNA — is injected into the body, she said.
“It’s like an arm of the COVID,” she told attendees. “Think of it that way.”
The MRNA is not a live virus, she said. It does not alter DNA.
“MRNA is not that smart,” Gunn-Nolan said.
She also debunked claims that the vaccine has a chip in it or is magnetic.
“MRNA isn’t as smart as a lot of people have given it credit for,” she reiterated.
Gunn-Nolan described how the vaccine activates an immune response.
It’s one job is to enter your body and when that one arm enters it, “your body knows, ‘well that’s different, that’s not something that’s usually there,’ and starts to recruit an army,” Gunn-Nolan said.
“So, it has the blueprint to make that little COVID arm, your body recruits the army, gets the army ready to fight,” she said. “Before the army is even ready to fight, that MRNA that started that blueprint is already dead.”
She also shot down false claims that the vaccine causes infertility.
“No vaccine, ever, has affected fertility,” she said. “This vaccine is not going to prevent you from having children. It can’t do that. This vaccine is not going to mutate your DNA, it can’t do that.”
There are patients at the hospital under 50 — and under 20 — who will be on oxygen the rest of their lives if they survive COVID-19, she said.
“Five-hundred-and-sixty-nine days of this fight, we all missed a lot in 2020,” she said. “We’re missing in 2021. Heaven forbid we go into 2022 still not learning the lessons we’ve learned for the last two years to get it right. How many more lives are going to be lost because we’ve let a political war, a social media conspiracy theory or a lack of facts allow us to make devastating decisions for our bodies?”
As for natural immunity in a person who previously had COVID-19, someone who was on life support with the disease may have it for about three months afterward, she said. When those 90 days are up, that natural immunity “takes a nosedive,” she said.
That’s why it’s important for everyone — including those who have had COVID-19 — to get the vaccine, she said.
“The vaccine helps give you a longer-lasting immunity,” she said.
Yolanda Pool, infection preventionist at Sovah Health-Danville, provided local figures for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Within the last two weeks, there have been 47 COVID-19 admissions at the hospital and 87.2% of them were unvaccinated, Pool said.
Also, 58% of intensive-care unit patients are being treated for COVID-19, she said.
Of the 26 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Sovah Health-Danville, 96% are unvaccinated, Pool added. There have been 12 deaths at the hospital in the last two weeks.
“We have 30-, 40- and 50-year-olds who are also dying as well,” Pool said.
DCC President Muriel Mickles said it was essential to inform students about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We want you to know the truth so you can decide for yourself if you will or will not get the vaccine,” Mickles told students.
Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services, told the Danville Register & Bee that a sample survey of 130 participating students a month ago at DCC found that 50% reported they had the vaccine.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing from 3 to 6 p.m. — or until supplies run out — at the Ballou Park Recreation Center at 760 West Main St. The event plans to conduct 200 free tests. Enter the site from the West Main Street entrance, then turn left towards the main parking lots.
