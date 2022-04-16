Sovah Health-Danville has zero COVID-19 patients. But a new UVa report shows another virus storm could be brewing.

The pandemic's present state — at least on the local level — matches the transition into the spring season: a sense of renewal brought about with fresh, new flowers mixed with a dash of rocky turbulence when a severe storm approaches.

At Sovah Health, there were zero patients with COVID-19 at its Danville and Martinsville campuses on Friday, marking perhaps the first time in the more than two-year pandemic no one was being treated for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The local health department is moving from responding to the virus to caring for the overall health of residents, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said.

"For a while now, we have been working to treat and prevent COVID-19, but now we are hoping to move beyond that to caring for the whole health of our community," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee via email on Friday. "We encourage everyone to take advantage of the variety of services and screenings our local health departments offer."

However, with seasonal change comes a threat of rough weather to mar an otherwise sunny afternoon. In the health world, that translates into a threat of rising caseloads in the coming months, Friday's University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported.

Even with a projected rise in Virginia COVID-19 infections that could rival last summer's delta wave, hospitalizations aren't expected to grow to those same levels.

The reason, UVa researchers said, is because the delta variant packed a potent punch causing more severe illnesses. Locally, it meant younger and otherwise healthy residents filled hospital beds with the virus.

A tweaked version of omicron — BA.2 as it is dubbed — now accounts for about 85% of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia. While this particular variant is extremely transmissible — even more so than the original omicron version that produced records infections in January — it doesn't cause as severe of outcomes when compared to the delta variant, UVa researchers said.

Vaccinations

"The risk of contracting COVID-19 has decreased, but it isn’t completely gone," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee via email Friday. "Unvaccinated individuals and those at high risk for illness should still use caution when participating in group activities or gathering in large crowds."

Yet with only slightly more than half of the residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County considered fully vaccinated, daily injections are at a near standstill when compared with other times in the pandemic.

Only about 1-in-4 local residents have received a booster dose of COVID-19. Friday's UVa report sites a recent study suggesting that boosted individuals not only recovered from COVID-19 faster than those who with just two vaccine doses, but they also had about one-fifth of the "live viral load in their nose and throats while sick."

A lower viral load means there's less chance for spreading the illness.

"Vaccination still continues to be our best defense against COVID and its variants now and moving forward," Crawford wrote.

The shots of protection are readily available, Gunn-Nolan said, also noting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a second booster dose for people 50 and older at least four months after receiving their first booster.

Vaccine appointments can be found at vaccines.gov.

Next wave

Over the last two years, UVa models have tried to chart the course of the pandemic based on available data.

For the first time in months, a new surge by mid-May appeared in models released Friday. All three scenarios show daily infections eclipsing the height of the delta wave last summer.

But the report also notes the models could be over-estimating the growth because of data adjustments recently. Those adjustments appeared locally over the last two weeks when cases were removed from Danville. UVa acknowledges this happens when infections were allotted to a city instead of a nearby county.

This has been a common issue in the pandemic. For example, a resident may have a ZIP code of Danville but actually reside in Pittsylvania County. A lab may have assigned the COVID-19 infection to Danville until a data quality team eventually found the issue and reassigned it.

The data juggle adds confusion to the daily case count making it nearly impossible to ascertain how many new infections are appear daily. Another problem comes from at-home test kits. With more people using this testing method, a positive COVID-19 result doesn't reach the official record books, meaning the health department figures undercount the infections.

Besides the UVa models, other evidence is hinting at another surge in cases throughout Virginia. For example, wastewater surveillance is detecting early signs of COVID-19 increasing, the UVa report noted.

"While we all enjoy the current calm, we must note that early warning systems are picking up the first signs of potential trouble on the horizon," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "For the first time in weeks, other states, most notably New York, are showing slow growth trajectories."

Other data — including the reproduction number — implies daily case rates have bottomed out throughout the state and are now rebounding.

"Though these data are far from definitive, we may be seeing the first signs of real sustained growth," researchers wrote in the report.

Deaths

COVID-19 continues to claim lives in the Dan River Region. Over the last two weeks, six new fatalities in Danville and Pittsylvania County were added to the official record logs.

Those deaths likely happened at least a few weeks ago because of the strict process the health department uses to verify someone died from COVID-19. First, officials wait for the death certificate to arrive. Even with that document, sometimes department workers reach out to a health care facility or family member for more details.

So far, 476 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from COVID-19. On Friday, the state crossed the 20,000 death-toll threshold.

Current suggestions

Danville and Pittsylvania County join the vast majority of the nation — 95% — in the low community level for COVID-19, as defined by the CDC using a formula based on hospitalizations to determine the local threat.

This means the federal agency does not recommend residents wear face masks unless it's a practice that they desire or if they have symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test.

"We encourage everyone to evaluate each situation when deciding whether or not to take precautions," Crawford explained to the Register & Bee.

Over at Sovah Health, masks — and other COVID-19 protocols — are still required for everyone in one of its facilities.

"It is important to remember that these protocols are effective in preventing the spread of the virus," Gunn-Nolan said.

Beyond COVID-19, Crawford believes this is a good time to evaluate individual health concerns, especially things that may have been sidetracked because of the pandemic.

"Now is a great time to evaluate your mental health, to catch up on preventative health screening, and to check in with their doctor about any lingering health issues," she said.

